Kaina of the Great Snow Sea anime release date in Winter 2023, Ooyukiumi no Kaina theme songs revealed by trailer PV

Kaina and Liliha in Kaina of the Nice Snow Sea. Pic credit score: Polygon Photos

The Kaina of the Nice Snow Sea anime launch date is on January 11, 2023, within the Winter 2023 anime season.

The anime will premiere on Fuji TV’s +Extremely programming block and it’ll additionally air on Kansai TV, Toukai TV, TV Nishinippon, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and BS Fuji.

Crunchyroll will premiere the anime for members worldwide exterior of Asia because it airs in January 2023.

The present was first introduced again in January 2022, together with a teaser PV revealing January 2023 premiere and the primary employees. In July 2022, the primary forged for the anime was introduced by way of a teaser trailer.

The primary trailer PV and a brand new key visible (see beneath) for Kaina of the Nice Snow Sea anime have been additionally launched to corroborate the premiere date announcement. The trailer provides a deeper look into the premise of the present. It additionally reveals and previews the opening and ending theme songs of the anime.

The Kaina of the Nice Snow Sea OP theme track is — “Telepath” by the Japanese rock duo yorushika. The ED theme track of Kaina of the Nice Snow Sea is — “Juvenile” by the vocal group GReeeeN.

Right here is the trailer PV launched by the manufacturing crew on the official Fuji TV Anime Youtube channel:

Screening occasion

Simply earlier than the anime broadcast, on January 7, 2023, a completion announcement screening occasion shall be held at TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku in Tokyo. Along with the primary screening, a chat present shall be additionally held.

Yoshimasa Hosoya (Kaina), Rie Takahashi (Liliha), and Ayumu Murase (Yaona) shall be current on the occasion.

Right here is the important thing visible launched by the manufacturing crew:

The primary characters of Ooyukiumi no Kaina anime. Pic credit score: Polygon Photos

Extra about Kaina of the Nice Snow Sea

Kaina of the Nice Snow Sea, also called Ooyukiumi no Kaina, is an authentic anime sequence created by Tsutomu Nihei. The tv anime commemorates Polygon Photos’ fortieth anniversary.

It’s the second sequence from the +Extremely announcement programming partnership between Crunchyroll, Fuji TV, and Sluggish Curve. The partnership was introduced in September 2021.

A manga adaptation with artwork by Itoe Takemoto has been serialized in Kodansha’s Month-to-month Shonen Sirius journal since February 2022.

The story of Ooyukiumi no Kaina takes place in a distinct world the place the earth is about to vanish as a result of ever-expanding “Snow Sea.” Individuals both stay on the floor on the roots of monumental bushes or excessive within the cover, which spreads over the planet’s ambiance.

An opportunity encounter between Kaina, a boy from the cover, and Liliha, a lady from the floor, will change the world.

For extra data on the sequence, you’ll be able to go to the official Ooyukiumi no Kaina anime web site.