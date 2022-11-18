Kaiko Sareta Ankoku Heishi (30-Dai) no Slow na Second Life anime release date in Winter 2023 revealed by trailer PV

Marika from the Kaiko Sareta Ankoku Heishi (30-Dai) no Gradual na Second Life anime trailer. Pic credit score: Studio Encourage Movies

Kaiko Sareta Ankoku Heishi (30-Dai) no Gradual na Second Life anime launch date is January 7, 2023 within the Winter 2023 anime season. The anime will air on Tokyo MX and different channels in Japan.

The anime was first introduced again in July 2022, revealing the Winter 2023 premiere. In July 2022, the primary employees was revealed, and in October 2022, the primary anime forged was revealed.

Now the primary full trailer and a key visible (see beneath) for Kaiko Sareta Ankoku Heishi (30-Dai) no Gradual na Second Life has been launched to corroborate the January 7, 2023 premiere announcement.

The trailer PV depicts the day by day lifetime of Dariel and Marika. It additionally previews the ED theme tune of Kaiko Sareta Ankoku Heishi (30-Dai) no Gradual na Second Life — “Daer Doze Days” by Akari Kitou. The one will launch on February 8, 2023, in three editions:

Common Version: ¥1,300 (tax included)

Anime Version: ¥1,300 (tax included)

First Press Restricted Version: ¥1,980 (tax included)

The opening theme tune for the anime was additionally revealed. The OP theme tune of Kaiko Sareta Ankoku Heishi (30-Dai) no Gradual na Second Life is — “CHANGEMAKER” by Hinano. The one will launch on January 25, 2023, in two editions:

Common Version: ¥1,100 (tax included)

First Press Restricted Version: ¥1,700 (tax included)

Right here is the trailer PV launched by the manufacturing workforce on the official Kaiko Sareta Ankoku Heishi (30-Dai) no Gradual na Second Life Youtube channel:

The forged of Kaiko Sareta Ankoku Heishi (30-Dai) no Gradual na Second Life

The newly introduced forged consists of:

Mai Nakahara as Droyes

Satoshi Tsuruoka as Beseria

Kenji Hamada as Envil

Keiko Watanabe as Erica

Shinnosuke Tachibana as Lizzet

Hiroshi Iwasaki as Smith

The beforehand introduced forged members embrace:

Tomokazu Sugita as Dariel

Akane Fujita as Marika

Atsushi Abe as Bashvaza

Tetsuya Kakihara as Gashita

Rumi Okubo as Zeviantes

Akari Kitou as Woman

Right here is the important thing visible launched by the manufacturing workforce:

The primary characters of Kaiko Sareta Ankoku Heishi (30-Dai) no Gradual na Second Life anime. Pic credit score: Studio Encourage Movies

Extra concerning the sequence

Kaiko Sareta Ankoku Heishi (30-Dai) no Gradual na Second Life (The Gradual Second Lifetime of the Retired Darkish Soldier in His 30s) is an upcoming anime based mostly on the sunshine novel sequence of the identical title written by Rokujuyon Okazawa and illustrated by Sage Joh.

The novel sequence was first serialized on-line by way of the user-generated novel publishing web site Shosetsuka ni Naro. It was later acquired by Kodansha, and so they have printed three volumes of the sequence below their Kodansha Ranobe Books imprint thus far.

The sequence additionally obtained a manga adaptation by Rurekuchie. It started serialization in Kodansha’s Younger Journal however was later moved to Month-to-month Younger Journal. Seven tankobon volumes have been printed thus far.

For extra data on the sequence, take a look at the official Kaiko Sareta Ankoku Heishi (30-Dai) no Gradual na Second Life anime web site.