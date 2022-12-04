Kai Cenat’s 5 most viral stream moments of all time

Regardless of solely starting his streaming profession in 2021, Kai Cenat has damaged data to change into one of the recognizable faces on Twitch at the moment. His 3.2 million followers and 92.8K subscribers make him essentially the most subscribed-to channel on the purple platform, in response to Twitch Tracker.

His meteoric rise in recognition and fame has been dotted with a number of viral moments, serving to propel his content material among the many lots. With that stated, listed here are a number of the instances Kai Cenat went viral for his streams:

5 instances Kai Cenat went viral for his Twitch stream

1) Blueface’s girlfriend broke his wall on the stream

That is Kai Cenat’s most-watched Twitch clip of all time. Presently sitting near 400,000 views on the purple platform alone, the clip titled “SHECRAZY” comes from a stream from November when American rapper Blueface’s girlfriend Chrisean Rock threw a chair in opposition to a wall.

Whereas the viewers was unable to see the harm, the streamer was left shocked because the chair broke part of his wall. He may solely exclaim:

“You set a gap in my wall… God you simply put a gap in my wall.”

The truth that Rock appeared unfazed by the harm and merely stated he would be capable of repair it simply as a result of he’s wealthy was just a little surprising, prompting customers to share the clip throughout the web.

2) Facetiming Drake whereas sitting with 21 Savage

It is no secret that Kai Cenat’s recognition has skyrocketed in the previous couple of months, and this clip of him sitting with well-liked rapper 21 Savage and FaceTiming world-famous pop artist Drake whereas streaming was a transparent spotlight of his yr.

The streamer had a correct dialog with the singer and even obtained a optimistic response when he invited Drake for a stream, with the celeb saying:

“We would should set it up, . Possibly 21 can set it up… I do know the place you at so I would simply have to tug up on you, ?”

Kai and Drake additionally positioned giant bets in opposition to one another in an NBA 2K sport throughout their interplay.

3) “You deserve this a lot”: Heartfelt second with mom after crossing 80K subs

The 20-year-old streamer from New York had a heartfelt second along with his mom when he first crossed his milestone of 80,000 subscribers to change into essentially the most subbed-to English-speaking streamer on Twitch.

Kai Cenat has publicly opened up about his hardships when he was youthful and the way he and his household needed to stay in shelters. When he crossed the 80K subscriber mark, his mom known as him whereas he was streaming earlier than the 2 shared an emotional second.

His mom emphatically congratulated him, telling him how proud she is of her son:

“You labored so exhausting and also you deserve this a lot… I really like you a lot, babe I am so pleased with you. You are number one! And also you’re my son, and I so glad for you.”

4) Banned for racism

Previous to his latest record-breaking subscriber rely clips, Kai Cenat discovered himself embroiled in controversy. In March 2022, he was banned from Twitch for a month after he made some racist remarks. The streamer was reacting to a video when he obtained irritated and used the racially derogatory time period ‘monkey’.

“I hate y’all monkeys bro.

He then proceeded to repeatedly yell about killing the stated ‘monkeys’:

“Monkeys gotta die, monkeys should die. Oh my god, I gate y’all…”

The incident was broadly shared on social media and since Twitch didn’t outright declare the rationale for the ban, many had no thought what had occurred.

5) Reaching a 100K subs

Maybe his most viral second was when he, his fellow streamers, and pals had been livestreaming the second he crossed the 100,000 subscriber mark by partying. The clip itself has over 170K views on Twitch alone, with the information making headlines throughout streaming and esports media retailers world wide.

