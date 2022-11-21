Kai Cenat’s 5 most controversial livestream moments

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat has seen a meteoric rise on the live-streaming platform in 2022. Starting his content material creation profession on YouTube in 2018, Kai grew to become identified for his vlogs and prank movies. He moved on to stay streaming content material, creating his Twitch channel in early 2021, the place he now streams Valorant and FIFA in addition to quite a lot of different video games.

The 20-year-old streamer has rapidly turn into one of many most-watched creators on the platform, surpassing xQc for many subscribers at over 90,000. His success has earned him nominations on the upcoming Streamy Awards within the Breakout Streamer and Streamer of the Yr classes.

Like all widespread streamer, Kai Cenat’s success has additionally include loads of public scrutiny, whether or not within the type of social media backlash from viewers or harsh bans from Twitch itself. On this listing, we check out a few of the largest controversies the younger streamer has confronted on Twitch.

Kai Cenat’s most controversial moments on Twitch

1) Kai and Adin Ross accused of transphobia

In early November, Kai Cenat appeared on Adin Ross’ channel throughout their typical e-date stream. They introduced a few ladies into the Discord video name, noticing that one of many ladies was taller and had a deeper voice than they anticipated.

After having the ladies go away the decision for a second to type out technical points, Kai commented on the person’s voice being deep. In a clip that quickly went viral, the 2 streamers requested to have the 2 ladies introduced again into the decision, but it surely sounded as in the event that they each mentioned “add him again.”

On stream the subsequent day, it was dropped at Kai’s consideration that he was trending attributable to a r/LivestreamFail publish of the clip, and was being accused of transphobia and deliberately misgendering the girl. He defined that it was a easy case of individuals mishearing what he mentioned, claiming he mentioned “add ’em (them) again.”

2) Kai Cenat by accident leaked a lady’s contact data, resulting in on-line harassment

Throughout a Valorant livestream, Kai Cenat acquired right into a heated argument with a feminine teammate who made some racially charged feedback. He exchanged Discord data with the participant to proceed the dialog however by accident leaked her data, together with her full identify on his stream.

This led to a number of viewers within the chat harassing the girl on social media. To make issues even worse, one other girl who shared the identical identify was additionally harassed, each receiving some extremely vile messages.

3) Kai revealed that he doesn’t pay his Twitch moderators

Kai Cenat and xQc made headlines when the 2 extremely widespread streamers had a dialog about paying Twitch moderators. In the course of the stream, each people acknowledged that they don’t pay their moderators, regardless of having the means to take action.

Twitch moderators are volunteers, and compensation is to not be anticipated. Nonetheless, many profitable creators, together with YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig, pay their mods.

This sparked a dialog across the Twitch neighborhood, as many felt that widespread streamers who’ve the power to compensate their mods for his or her effort and time ought to. They believed that this ought to be performed, particularly contemplating that moderating a giant streamer’s chat is a extra arduous course of than doing so for streamers with small or medium-sized communities.

4) 30-day ban for alleged racist feedback

In March this yr, Kai Cenat acquired his third ban from Twitch. The suspension stemmed from a video that was posted by a fan on his Discord server, that includes Kai and his fellow AMP content material creation group members. Kai reacted to the publish on his stream, expressing his distaste for the video by calling whoever edited it a “monkey.”

Though his earlier two bans lasted someday every, a 3rd ban warranted a lengthier punishment, with Twitch deciding to ban Kai for a month. The severity of the ban may be attributed to the idea that the time period “monkey” had a racist connotation. Whereas that could be a chance, it may have extra to do with Kai saying that “monkeys should die.”

Following the information of the ban, Kai took to Twitter to say that he was performed with Twitch streaming. Some in the neighborhood believed that the ban was too harsh, together with OTK co-founder Mizkif, who provided to place him in contact along with his Twitch consultant to get the suspension resolved.

The favored streamer didn’t find yourself serving the complete suspension. He returned to Twitch and rose to even better heights within the following months.

5) Accused of cash laundering via subscriptions

Kai Cenat’s rise on Twitch appeared too good to be true for lots of viewers, particularly those that had not heard of the streamer till he surpassed xQc for the location’s highest subscriber rely. As he quickly approached the 100,000 subscriber mark, some in the neighborhood started crafting theories about how Kai Cenat’s rise to the highest was even attainable.

Some members of r/LivestreamFail seen that just about half of his subscribers got here from gifted subs and {that a} buddy of his would commonly present numerous subscriptions on his channel. This led to rumors that he was collaborating in a cash laundering scheme.

Though not the best methodology of cash laundering, there have been makes an attempt of the identical via Twitch subscriptions and donations up to now. One such case occurred in Turkey, the place a prison group used stolen bank cards to donate bits to streamers, who would alternate these donations for money to be despatched again to the group.

Kai shut down these rumors on his stream, claiming to do not know how cash laundering works. Regardless of the rumors, there isn’t a proof that he’s concerned in any form of unlawful cash laundering scheme.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes



