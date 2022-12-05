Kai Cenat wins Streamer of the Year at Streamy Awards 2022, xQc bags the Just Chatting award

YouTube’s annual award operate, the Streamy Awards 2022 premiered on December 4. Probably the most anticipated options of the occasion was to see who would win the coveted Streamer of the 12 months Award.

HasanAbi, IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, Kyedae, Ludwig, Pokimane, Quackity, tarik, Valkyrae, and xQc had been among the many nominees for the flagship title.

The distinguished award ultimately went to Twitch sensation Kai Cenat, whereas French-Canadian star xQc bagged the Simply Chatting class on the Streamy Awards 2022.

Kai Cenat and xQc win large classes on the YouTube Streamy Awards 2022

Kai Cenat is taken into account by many to be one of many fastest-growing content material creators within the streaming world. Since starting his profession on Twitch in 2021, the New York native has amassed over 3.2 million followers and has additionally grow to be the platform’s most-subscribed-to persona.

The 20-year-old added yet another accolade this yr as he was named the Streamer of the 12 months on the Streamy Awards 2022.

Kai Cenat was overjoyed on stage and acknowledged that he felt like he was on the Grammy Awards. He expressed gratitude to his household, associates, AMP content material creators, and fanbase by saying:

“That is loopy! I really feel like I’m on the Grammys proper now, man! Oh my god. That is loopy! I wish to thank my household. My associates, on a day-to-day foundation, who’ve pushed me to be the most effective I might be. Additionally AMP. Agent, Duke, Phantom, Chris, Davis. I really like y’all. Want y’all was right here.”

He then went on to thank his supporters:

“Final however not least, the mafia, y’all! Y’all went loopy! My supporters I really like y’all to dying. Streamer of the 12 months is loopy, man! I admire y’all.”

xQc wins Simply Chatting award on the Streamy Awards 2022, says Kai Cenat ought to’ve gained as an alternative

The Simply Chatting award was one other main class on the ceremony. A number of the most well-known streamers had been nominated, together with BruceDropEmOff, HasanAbi, Kai Cenat, Quackity, and xQc.

The previous Overwatch professional obtained the award, and his tackle rapidly went viral on Reddit. xQc praised Kai Cenat after accepting the award, claiming that it ought to have gone to the latter. He acknowledged:

“Is the mic on? Oh Jeez! Yeah, I am not used to suggestions like that. Sorry. Once I’m at residence, it is method completely different. I’ll be trustworthy with you guys, Kai Cenat ought to have gained this. He is been rolling so exhausting! Can we get some large shout out to Kai Cenat? Can we get some applause? Yeah!”

He then went on to thank everybody who was tuned in and in addition those that had been “chilling at residence.”

Streaming neighborhood reacts to Kai Cenat and xQc successful on the Streamy Awards 2022

A number of response threads that includes the YouTube awards operate went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. This is what the neighborhood needed to say about Kai Cenat successful the Streamer of the 12 months award:

xQc’s shout-out to Kai Cenat in the course of the awards ceremony elicited over 66 fan reactions. Listed here are some related ones:

Together with Kai Cenat and xQc’s wins, YouTube powerhouse Darren “IShowSpeed” was named the Breakout Streamer on the Streamy Awards 2022.



