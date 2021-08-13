Kabul: Germany reduces embassy staff to a minimum | free press

The militant Islamist Taliban in Afghanistan continue to advance. Now the federal government is drawing further conclusions and is launching a return campaign.

Denzlingen (AP) – Following the advance of the militant Islamist Taliban in Afghanistan, the federal government has decided to reduce staff at the German embassy in Kabul to the “absolute minimum” in the coming days.

A support team will be sent to the Afghan capital immediately, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) said Friday in Denzlingen, Baden-Württemberg.

The embassy staff would be flown out with charter planes, Maas said. Afghan local personnel who used to work or still work for the armed forces or federal ministries would also be flown out. Two charter flights were planned for this before the end of the month. Those would be preferable now, Maas said. He confirmed that the visas for the local staff in Germany would be issued to speed up the process.

“We will coordinate all further measures with our international partners in the coming days,” said Maas. He called on all Germans to leave the country immediately. A high double-digit number of German citizens is still in the country.

The decisions were made by the federal government’s crisis team, which met on Friday in view of the dramatic situation in Afghanistan.

The US had already announced on Thursday that it would reduce its embassy staff and send an additional 3,000 soldiers to the airport in Kabul. A spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Defense does not rule out the possibility that Bundeswehr soldiers could also be used for a return operation. The Bundeswehr has troops ready “in case of emergency,” he said.