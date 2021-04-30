K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS) Market to hit USD 78,198.13 million by 2024

Global K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS)market to surpass USD 78,198.13 million by 2024 from USD 35,291.01 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 17.25% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-24. The student information market is growing due to the accelerating demand for a robust solution to manage the day-to-day processes of educational institutions. The market is anticipated to grow due to the adoption of digital technologies such as cloud, IoT, analytics, big data which are used to manage various activities of educational institutions.

Student Information System (SIS) is a computer system that handles a variety of information about students. Registered staff members may use SIS to access, update, and report on student records. The system also provides the requisite information to a variety of other computer systems. Information such as grades and attendance records are monitored via these platforms. Parents often usually have access to the K-12 SIS, which is a component that separates these resources from higher education SIS. Many K-12 student information systems provide an SMS feature that enables teachers and parents to connect directly. This helps the teacher to keep the parent up-to-date with their child’s social and academic success in the classroom.

Global K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS) Market: Key Players

Illuminate Education, Inc

Alma

Boardingware

Campus Labs Platform

Ellucian

FACTS

Gradelink

NaviGate Prepared

PowerSchool Group LLC

Skyward

Other Prominent Players

Global K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS) Market: Segments

Cloud-Based segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-24

Global K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS)market is segmented by type into Cloud-Based and On-Premise. The cloud-based segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 as it removes difficulties in maintaining data and updating systems by enabling the customers to focus on other important functions due to its reliability, flexibility, and security. Cloud-based SIS offers integrated web report cards and mobile-ready parent and students’ portals. Cloud-based server hosts institutions’ applications are offsite with the help of virtual technology. Owing to all these reasons, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

K-12 Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-24

Global K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS) market is distributed by application into K-12 and Pre-K. K-12 segment held the largest market share in the year 2019.K-12 is used to refer from kindergarten to 12th grade that indicates the range of years of supported primary and secondary education.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Enhanced education quality and customer experience

SIS provides a platform that develops efficient communication among parents, faculties, students, and the authorities that enables the institutions to improve the quality of education. The system maintains a record of students’ details, course subscriptions, and the final results.

Restraint

Low awareness among educational organizations

Dearth of expertise to operate the SIS and lack of proper infrastructure to support the system among end-users is expected to hamper the growth of the global market. Besides, low awareness among educational organizations regarding the student information system is also impacting the global market.

Global K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS) market report also contains analysis on:

K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS) market Segments:

By Type Cloud-Based On-Premise

By Technology K-12 Pre-K



