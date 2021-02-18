K-12 Online Education Market Growth Projection to 2026 | Ambow Education, CDEL, New Oriental Education and Technology, TAL, Vedantu, iTutorGroup

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of K-12 Online Education market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the K-12 Online Education, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the K-12 Online Education market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by K-12 Online Education companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to over 100 countries and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is excepted to subside and the global economy is excepted to recover.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Ambow Education, CDEL, New Oriental Education and Technology, TAL, Vedantu, iTutorGroup, EF Education First, Chegg, Knewton, Tokyo Academics

K-12 Online Education Market Segmentation by Type:

Structured Tutoring

On-Demand Tutoring

K-12 Online Education Market Segmentation by Application:

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

Research objectives –

To study and analyze the global K-12 Online Education market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of K-12 Online Education market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global K-12 Online Education players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the K-12 Online Education with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of K-12 Online Education submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 K-12 Online Education Market Size

2.2 K-12 Online Education Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 K-12 Online Education Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 K-12 Online Education Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players K-12 Online Education Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into K-12 Online Education Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global K-12 Online Education Sales by Product

4.2 Global K-12 Online Education Revenue by Product

4.3 K-12 Online Education Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global K-12 Online Education Breakdown Data by End User

