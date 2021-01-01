K-12 Online Education Market Estimated growth in 2019-2026 at great speed including top key players like Ambow Education, CDEL, New Oriental Education and Technology, TAL, Vedantu

K-12 education denotes the education imparted from kindergarten to 12th grade. K-12 online education system is gaining popularity in countries such as USA, Canada, China, India and several others. K-12 online education includes a lot of student- teacher interaction and thus promoting interesting learning habits in students. The shift to digital education is happening and it is changing everything about the way of teaching and learning. Online education is gaining importance as it empowers learners to discover their own academic paths and allow education to take place in class, at home, and anywhere in between.

The Global K-12 Online Education is expected to grow at a CAGR of +12% during forecast period. Advances in education technology and improved access to quality education are among the factors driving the K-12 online education market. Online learning is a flexible delivery system that encompasses all kinds of learning that takes place over the Internet. Online learning provides the opportunity for teachers to reach out to students who cannot enroll in traditional classroom courses, and supports students who need to work on their own schedule and at their own pace.

Companies Profiled in this Report includes, Ambow Education, CDEL, New Oriental Education and Technology, TAL, Vedantu, iTutorGroup, EF Education First, Chegg, Knewton, Tokyo Academics.

Online training has been a viable and exciting way to deliver lectures in a global business community that operates 24/7, providing students with greater flexibility. As Internet and computer technology become more available, students have access to information that is available only through traditional classrooms, anytime, anywhere. Studies show that students learn effectively in online classrooms, just as they do in traditional classrooms.

This report provides in depth study of K-12 Online Education Market using SWOT analysis to the organization. The K-12 Online Education Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The current market situation and future prospects of the business sector have also been reviewed. In addition, major strategic operations in the market including item development, mergers and acquisitions, and associations are reviewed. It provides the most important information, such as segmentation for the conductors of the K-12 Online Education Market, product offerings and business reports.

Prepared by an expert team, the report on the Global K-12 Online Education market highlights recent developments, key trends, and new project developments in the market. This research, highlighting the current situation of the Global K-12 Online Education market, focuses on answering some of the important questions faced by stakeholders.

