K-12 International Schools Market Outlook, Regional Trends Analysis, Global Forecast and Key Participants – Cognita Schools, GEMS Education
The K-12 International Schools market is expected to experience robust growth during the forecast timeframe from 2020 to 2027.
The K-12 International Schools market is expected to experience robust growth during the forecast timeframe from 2020 to 2027. Growing product penetration and rapid growth in the adoption rate are some of the main factors driving this market ‘s growth, along with the opportunities available across various end-use sectors and different geographies.
Summary of the Report
The worldwide K-12 International Schools market is split into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW) by geography. Some of the major segments covered under scope of the study are by form, by part, product, application, end-use and geography. In addition, Mexico, the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, France, Russia, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, the Middle East, China, Singapore, and South Korea are sub-divided into major geographies.
Growing product penetration and rapid growth in the adoption rate are some of the main factors driving this market ‘s growth, along with the opportunities available across various end-use sectors and different geographies. The market is expected to experience robust growth during the forecast timeframe from 2020 to 2027. Demand growth across major application areas and geography and high penetration are some of the factors that are driving the growth of this market at the moment and in the future.In order to get a better understanding of the market, we have analysed all the factors listed above across the different segments and mapped the market. In order to understand the industry dynamics even better, the report will help the readers gain an advantage.
By Type
English Language International School
Other Language International School
By End-User / Application
Pre-primary School
Primary School
Middle School
High School
By Company
Cognita Schools
GEMS Education
Maple Leaf Educational Systems
Nord Anglia Education
ACS International Schools
Braeburn Schools
Dulwich College International
Esol Education
Harrow International Schools
Shrewsbury International School
Wellington College
Yew Chung Education Foundation
Key Pointers of the Report
- In this study, key trends, perspectives and forecasts were thoroughly analyzed.
- The type, application, end use and geography were covered in the study and referred to.
- A competitive environment is provided in which the top 10 players in the market have been evaluated.
- Drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided in the research.
- Side mapping of demand and supply is performed to examine industry dynamics and perspectives
Key Pointers of the Market Report:
- PEST Analysis
- Porter’s Five Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Market Attractiveness Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
