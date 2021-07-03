K-12 International Schools Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Cognita Schools, GEMS Education, Maple Leaf Educational Systems

The latest study released on the Global K-12 International Schools Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The K-12 International Schools market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Definition and Brief Information about K-12 International Schools:

The K-12 international school is an innovative education system. This domain of education has a dominance over the conventional educational systems as it sets more weight on thinking and reaching own self-explanatory conclusions. K-12, a term used in education and educational technology in the United States, Canada, and some other countries, is a short form for the publicly-supported school grades prior to college. These grades are kindergarten (K) and the 1st through the 12th (1-12) grade. The K-12 international school market is expected to witness a high growth owing to increasing use of educational technology in international schools

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Cognita Schools (United Kingdom),GEMS Education (United Arab Emirates),Maple Leaf Educational Systems (Canada),Nord Anglia Education (Hong Kong),ACS International Schools (United Kingdom),Braeburn Schools (Kenya),Dulwich College International (China),Esol Education (United Arab Emirates),Harrow International Schools (Thailand),Yew Chung Education Foundation (Hong Kong)

Market Trends:

Adoption of Increasingly Accommodating Innovative Pedagogical Methods

Growth in New Service Developments in Education

Market Drivers:

Increasing Use of Educational Technology in International Schools

Rising Overseas Partnerships by International Schools



Market Opportunities:

Advanced Professional Learning Intended to Help Educators

The Global K-12 International Schools Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (English Language International School, Other Language International School), Application (Pre-Primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School), Offerings (Hardware, Software, Support, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global K-12 International Schools Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on K-12 International Schools Market

Chapter 3 – K-12 International Schools Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – K-12 International Schools Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – K-12 International Schools Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – K-12 International Schools Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – K-12 International Schools Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

