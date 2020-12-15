K 12 Instruction Material Market investigated in the latest research by 2027

K-12 instruction material market size has the potential to grow by USD 7.79 billion during 2020-2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for adaptive learning improved access to education content, and the growing momentum of the learning management system will offer immense growth opportunities. However, low digital literacy, increasing popularity of open educational resources, and unauthorized copying and distribution of textbooks may impede the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To help clients improve their market position, this K-12 instruction material market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders and offers information on the competencies and capacities of these companies. The report also covers details on the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies.

Companies Involve in K-12 instruction material Market: Hachette Book Group, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Macmillan, McGraw-Hill, Pearson, Scholastic, Cengage Learning.

Which are the Key Markets for K-12 Instruction Material?

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.

29% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for K-12 instruction material in APAC. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all segments to the growth of the K-12 instruction material market size.

By the Product Type, the market is primarily segmented into:

Traditional Instruction Material

Digital Instruction Material

By Applications, the market is segmented into:

Secondary Education

Elementary Education

