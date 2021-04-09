K-12 Education Market Growth Analysis and Advancement Outlook 2021 to 2025: McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson Education Inc., Cengage Learning India Pvt. Ltd.

The K-12 Education Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, K-12 Education market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the K-12 Education market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global K-12 Education Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies in the K-12 Education Market: McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson Education Inc., Cengage Learning India Pvt. Ltd., K12 Inc., Blackboard Inc., Tata Class Edge, Educomp Solutions, Next Education India Pvt. Ltd., Adobe Systems, TAL Education Group, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153671/k-12-education-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=VXI

Market Overview:

– The increasing job opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields have boosted the demand for STEM education. Students who successfully score high grades in competitive examinations are eligible for admission into higher educational institutions. Hence, parents, students, and various stakeholders are placing greater emphasis on basic STEM education in schools across the world.

– Factors such as technological advances and the rising use of Big Data have increased the popularity of learning analytics in the educational industry. The adoption of learning analytics helps educational institutions to offer a personalized form of learning. Moreover, robots can also help children that are homeschooled or teach in areas where human experts are short in supply. For instance, English-speaking robots were introduced to some 500 Japanese classrooms in 2019 to serve this purpose. In South Korea, a robot, Robosem, is teaching English where certified English teachers are rare.

– Governments initiatives to improve the quality of education at the K-12 level across the world is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, Saudi Arabia is its “Vision 2030” aim to increase the share of private education to 25% by 2030. In order to achieve that, the government also allowed 100% foreign business ownership in 2017, to gradually ease the ownership restrictions on foreign firms, which were previously required to set up joint ventures with local partners. This will attract global private K-12 providers in the country.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– May 2020 – K12 Inc. has provided more than 150,000 students, families, and teachers in the US with access to free educational and instructional tools and resources during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite nationwide school closures, the company is helping students and teachers get back to school this academic year.

– March 2020 – In view of the coronavirus scare, Indian ed-tech major BYJU’S announced to provide free access to its complete app to school students till April. The company registered an immediate three times increase in the number of users. As many as six million new students joined the platform in March alone.

Key Market Trends

Asia-Pacific to Have Significant Market Share

– In the Asia-Pacific region, the K-12 education market is growing at a fast rate owing to the adoption of online learning by millions of learners. Several countries are putting their entire K-12 curriculum online. The growth is driven mainly by countries like China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, among others.

– The growing demand for test preparation and standardization of competitive tests are a few of the factors contributing to the K-12 education market growth in this region. The rising competition in STEM competitive examinations will also boost the demand for the K-12 education market.

– Moreover, various government initiative by many countries in the region is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. For instance, the government of India plans to establish the Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATL) in schools across the country with an aim to foster creativity, curiosity, and imagination in young children. It will also help children in inculcating skills such as computational thinking, design mindset, adaptive learning, physical computing, etc.

– Under this initiative, children will get a chance to work with various tools and equipment to understand the basic and advanced concepts of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). Students in the ATL’s will be equipped with educational and learning kits and equipment on science consisting of robotics, electronics, open-source microcontroller boards, sensors with 3D printers, and computers.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The K-12 Education Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153671/k-12-education-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=VXI

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our K-12 Education Market Report or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the K-12 Education market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704-266-3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us: