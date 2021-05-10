K-12 Education Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Pearson Education Inc., Cengage Learning India Pvt. Ltd., K12 Inc., Blackboard Inc.

K-12 Education Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The K-12 Education Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

K-12 Education Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 25% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358085/k-12-education-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=IXXV

Top Leading Companies of Global K-12 Education Market are McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson Education Inc., Cengage Learning India Pvt. Ltd., K12 Inc., Blackboard Inc., Tata Class Edge, Educomp Solutions, Next Education India Pvt. Ltd., Adobe Systems, TAL Education Group and others.

Industry News and Updates

– May 2020 – K12 Inc. has provided more than 150,000 students, families, and teachers in the US with access to free educational and instructional tools and resources during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite nationwide school closures, the company is helping students and teachers get back to school this academic year.

– March 2020 – In view of the coronavirus scare, Indian ed-tech major BYJU’S announced to provide free access to its complete app to school students till April. The company registered an immediate three times increase in the number of users. As many as six million new students joined the platform in March alone.

Key Market Trends

Online Learning to Drive the Market Growth

– Software solutions provide institutions with well-organized enterprise resource planning systems that help faculty members build improved courses and manage classrooms and schools proficiently. Online education platforms create virtual classrooms, enabling teachers to manage a large audience without any budget constraint. Online education offers students more one-on-one time with their instructors. And, most K-12 online programs are inexpensive or even tuition-free.

– Mobile devices are growing for smart learning due to their portability and convenience regarding accessing content and social interactions. Also, students and teachers communicate effectively and efficiently with simple clicks to obtain feedbacks. The learning outcomes for both ability and knowledge can be smartly measured and observed through the latest ICT technologies.

– In January 2020, Tiger Global Management invested USD 200 million in education app Byju’s, valuing the Bengaluru-headquartered company at about $8 billion. Byju’s are pioneering technology, shaping the future of learning for millions of school students in India.

The regions are further sub-divided into:

-North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

-Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

-Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

-Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358085/k-12-education-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=IXXV

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The K-12 Education Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.