WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Courtroom docket has rejected an attraction, backed by the satirical The Onion, from an individual who was arrested and prosecuted for making pleasing of police on social media.

The justices on Tuesday left in place a lower courtroom ruling in route of Anthony Novak, who was arrested after he spoofed the Parma, Ohio, police stress in Fb posts.

After his acquittal on jail costs, Novak sued the police for violating his constitutional rights. Nonetheless a federal appeals courtroom dominated the officers have “licensed immunity” and threw out the lawsuit.

The Onion filed its transient in safety of parody. Its attorneys wrote that the First Modification protects of us from prosecution as shortly as they make pleasing of others.

“The Onion’s writers actually have a self-serving curiosity in stopping political authorities from imprisoning humorists,” the positioning’s attorneys wrote in a fast filed in October. “This transient is submitted all by the curiosity of a minimal of mitigating their future punishment.”