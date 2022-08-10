Justice Dept. Charges Iranian in Plot to Kill John Bolton

WASHINGTON — The Justice Division charged a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Wednesday with plotting to assassinate John R. Bolton, who served as nationwide safety adviser to President Donald J. Trump.

Prosecutors mentioned the Iranian had provided $300,000 to rent somebody to kill Mr. Bolton, a conservative overseas coverage skilled and hard-liner on Iran, in Washington or Maryland.

Officers with the division’s nationwide safety division mentioned the deliberate homicide of Mr. Bolton was probably in retaliation for the U.S. army’s killing in January 2020 of Qassim Suleimani, a prime commander of the Revolutionary Guard, a department of Iran’s army that may be a energy base for the nation’s ruling army and political elites.