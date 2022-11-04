JustaMinx says OpTic kicked her out of the content house after she came back from therapy

The day after Rebecca “JustaMinx” discovered a stranger residing beneath her home with a stash of medicine, the Twitch streamer claimed that OpTic Gaming requested her to depart the group’s content material home after she had returned from a sketchy remedy ward following an costly remedy.

The Irish streamer regarded fairly distraught and has been retaining her followers up to date on the occasions relating to the stranger discovered beneath her home through her alternate Twitter account.

After she posted some photos of damaged home windows, questions in regards to the OpTic home — the place she is meant to be lodging with CodeMiko and the Botez sisters — popped up on social media. Rebecca then confirmed that she had, actually, moved out of the OpTic home on the group’s behest.

I need to make clear this is not the OpTic home the place the break in occurred. After I was launched from the psych ward, they instructed me I had 24 hours to get out of the home therefore why I've needed to transfer thrice the previous month.

JustaMinx reveals she has needed to transfer homes a number of instances after OpTic separation

In August, 2022, OpTic Gaming signed the streamer, together with a couple of others, and moved them to the content material home. Nevertheless, the connection between JustaMinx and the esporting group appears to have soured after allegations of blackmail and assault cover-up made towards the content material creator by toxxxicsupport began surfacing in September.

Whereas streaming on November 4, Minx revealed that she had been successfully kicked out of the group after coming back from the psych ward. Describing the scenario as insane, she said:

“They instructed me, ‘You’ve got 24 hours to get out of the home.’ And I fully perceive them dropping me with all the things that went on, however after they f*cked me over twice on my Visa, giving me 24 hours to maneuver out is insane.”

Throughout the identical stream, she revealed that after the fallout, she had been residing in several Airbnbs. She additionally defined that this saved her from streaming usually.

“I wasn’t streaming as a result of I needed to discover a place final minute. I needed to… that is why I needed to hold shifting from place to put as a result of it is onerous to get leases like, you understand, they need credit score scores and all this. So I have been residing Airbnb by Airbnb.”

In her tweets, JustaMinx additionally talked about that she was requested to signal an NDA, so she could not expose any info relating to the separation. Nevertheless, apparently, the information was leaked to her mods by an OpTic worker.

They wished me to signal an NDA to not talk about it. Then one in every of their staff leaked it to my mods and pals. I have not spoke about it as a result of I hoped to get to speak to them extra however that they had no curiosity.

Throughout her stream at the moment, she additionally shared a portion of a few of the related discord conversations with an worker who instructed her that they would not go public with the information of the separation.

Social media reactions

The streaming group has understandably taken an curiosity within the scenario, with folks giving their opinions on it. Many had been sympathetic in the direction of JustaMinx however largely didn’t blame OpTic for severing ties together with her. The primary grievance that they had involved how the group had kicked her out with solely a day’s warning. Here is what followers needed to say:

@MinxMore Man, it is terrible they minimize you proper after your well being points. Any of your “pals” in the home, like Andrea or Alex stood up for you? @MinxMore Man, it is terrible they minimize you proper after your well being points. Any of your “pals” in the home, like Andrea or Alex stood up for you?

@MinxMore Sucks you must hold explaining the identical issues time and again. @MinxMore Sucks you must hold explaining the identical issues time and again.



you probably did the proper factor being silent as a result of since they talked to folks it appears to be like unhealthy for them @MinxMore its comprehensible that you just acquired kicked however its pure disrespectful that you just needed to hold your mouth shut whereas an staff blabbered to your folks & mods since its not their enterpriseyou probably did the proper factor being silent as a result of since they talked to folks it appears to be like unhealthy for them @MinxMore its comprehensible that you just acquired kicked however its pure disrespectful that you just needed to hold your mouth shut whereas an staff blabbered to your folks & mods since its not their enterprise you probably did the proper factor being silent as a result of since they talked to folks it appears to be like unhealthy for them

@MinxMore Sending you good vibes. Hope all the things will get higher quickly <3 @MinxMore Sending you good vibes. Hope all the things will get higher quickly <3

@MinxMore

Additionally to harm somebody like they did to you once you’re getting medical assistance is so merciless @OpTic broke the regulation kicking you out of your house with solely 24 hours discover. California regulation states you want 30 days discover.Additionally to harm somebody like they did to you once you’re getting medical assistance is so merciless @MinxMore @OpTic broke the regulation kicking you out of your house with solely 24 hours discover. California regulation states you want 30 days discover. Additionally to harm somebody like they did to you once you’re getting medical assistance is so merciless

JustaMinx has been making content material on Twitch since 2016 and has amassed over two million followers. Based on Twitch Tracker, she pulls in a mean of 1.7K concurrent views on her streams and has been recognized to collaborate with different streamers, equivalent to AustinShow.

