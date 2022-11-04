JustaMinx says OpTic kicked her out of the content house after she came back from therapy
The day after Rebecca “JustaMinx” discovered a stranger residing beneath her home with a stash of medicine, the Twitch streamer claimed that OpTic Gaming requested her to depart the group’s content material home after she had returned from a sketchy remedy ward following an costly remedy.
The Irish streamer regarded fairly distraught and has been retaining her followers up to date on the occasions relating to the stranger discovered beneath her home through her alternate Twitter account.
After she posted some photos of damaged home windows, questions in regards to the OpTic home — the place she is meant to be lodging with CodeMiko and the Botez sisters — popped up on social media. Rebecca then confirmed that she had, actually, moved out of the OpTic home on the group’s behest.
JustaMinx reveals she has needed to transfer homes a number of instances after OpTic separation
In August, 2022, OpTic Gaming signed the streamer, together with a couple of others, and moved them to the content material home. Nevertheless, the connection between JustaMinx and the esporting group appears to have soured after allegations of blackmail and assault cover-up made towards the content material creator by toxxxicsupport began surfacing in September.
Whereas streaming on November 4, Minx revealed that she had been successfully kicked out of the group after coming back from the psych ward. Describing the scenario as insane, she said:
“They instructed me, ‘You’ve got 24 hours to get out of the home.’ And I fully perceive them dropping me with all the things that went on, however after they f*cked me over twice on my Visa, giving me 24 hours to maneuver out is insane.”
Throughout the identical stream, she revealed that after the fallout, she had been residing in several Airbnbs. She additionally defined that this saved her from streaming usually.
“I wasn’t streaming as a result of I needed to discover a place final minute. I needed to… that is why I needed to hold shifting from place to put as a result of it is onerous to get leases like, you understand, they need credit score scores and all this. So I have been residing Airbnb by Airbnb.”
In her tweets, JustaMinx additionally talked about that she was requested to signal an NDA, so she could not expose any info relating to the separation. Nevertheless, apparently, the information was leaked to her mods by an OpTic worker.
Throughout her stream at the moment, she additionally shared a portion of a few of the related discord conversations with an worker who instructed her that they would not go public with the information of the separation.
Social media reactions
The streaming group has understandably taken an curiosity within the scenario, with folks giving their opinions on it. Many had been sympathetic in the direction of JustaMinx however largely didn’t blame OpTic for severing ties together with her. The primary grievance that they had involved how the group had kicked her out with solely a day’s warning. Here is what followers needed to say:
JustaMinx has been making content material on Twitch since 2016 and has amassed over two million followers. Based on Twitch Tracker, she pulls in a mean of 1.7K concurrent views on her streams and has been recognized to collaborate with different streamers, equivalent to AustinShow.