Just hours before the Idaho slayings, another grisly scene unfolded outside Bryan Kohberger’s window

On the night time of the Idaho killings, police responded to a crash in entrance of the suspect’s dwelling.

The crash, which occurred in Washington, resulted in two pedestrians being despatched to a hospital.

The suspect left for Moscow, Idaho, hours after the crash, doubtless passing police a number of instances.

All through his journey to Moscow, Idaho, and again dwelling in Pullman, Washington, police and sheriff’s deputies spent hours in entrance of Idaho slayings suspect Bryan Kohberger’s dwelling responding to a “horrifying” hit-and-run.

Kohberger, a pupil accused of killing 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, lived in a campus residence close to Washington State College, the place he studied criminology.

Earlier than the Idaho slayings, information pulled from Kohberger’s cellphone revealed that the suspect traveled to the home the place the murders occurred no fewer than 12 instances. And on the night time that the murders occurred, information reveals that he traveled there as soon as once more.

Hours earlier than his travels, nevertheless, Washington State College police and Whitman County sheriff’s deputies arrived in entrance of his dwelling to answer a distinct bloody crime scene.

The crash was reported at 11:40 p.m. on November 12 — three hours earlier than Kohberger left his dwelling for Idaho — and resulted in two pedestrians being despatched to the hospital with critical accidents.

Turner Gardner, 26, advised Insider {that a} man had been thrown from the street and a girl lay face-down screaming, and

“It was horrifying,” she mentioned of coming upon the scene simply earlier than midnight on November 12.

“I heard a screech and a loud bang,” one other witness, Aundrea McKinsey, 25, advised Insider. “It was scary.”

Police ultimately took a 19-year-old Kappa Delta sorority member named Carmen E. Fernandez into custody following a manhunt and charged her with vehicular assault and DUI, in line with police and press experiences.

There’s a probability that Kohberger witnessed the crash earlier than leaving his residence at 2:42 a.m. on November 13, in line with mobile information and traffic-camera footage. Mobile information reveals that he was at dwelling in the course of the crash and will hear and see the road from a second-story window. Neighbors and courtroom paperwork additionally famous that Kohberger was an insomniac.

After the crash, in the course of the early hours of Sunday morning, Kohberger drove in his white Hyundai sedan 11 miles to Moscow, in line with cellphone and site visitors information.

The police response to the hit-and-run blocked probably the most direct method to Kohberger’s dwelling, certainly one of solely two methods to entry his residence constructing. The route that was open that night time requires turning 4 instances on residential streets and going over 4 pace bumps earlier than connecting with a fundamental street. The route police blocked had one flip and one pace bump.

Prosecutors allege he then dedicated the grisly killings, forsaking a knife sheath containing the DNA that might ultimately result in his arrest on expenses of first-degree homicide.

By 5:30 a.m., cell tower pings confirmed his cellphone again at his dwelling. Witnesses mentioned that the police have been nonetheless on his avenue responding to the crash incident.

Kohberger once more left his residence at 9 a.m., touring to the scene of the murders earlier than returning dwelling, prosecutors allege.

As soon as extra at midday — when the Moscow police commenced their hunt for the killer — Kohberger’s cellphone pings point out that he doubtless slipped out of his residence and previous Pullman police as soon as extra.

Whereas authorities had no motive to imagine 4 individuals had been murdered within the neighboring city with its personal police power, it is unclear if the crash had something to do with the killings or if it was a easy coincidence.

“It makes you marvel if issues might have been completely different,” Religion Grossi, 19, advised Insider standing in a pupil room with a window dealing with the hit-and-run scene and Kohberger’s residence.

