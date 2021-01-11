Juso boss and Göring-Eckardt call for creative ideas | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – To ensure school lessons even in the corona pandemic, Jusos and the Greens rely on creative solutions. New Juso boss Jessica Rosenthal suggested using trainee teachers as additional teachers in the Corona crisis.

The leader of the Greens in the Bundestag, Katrin Göring-Eckardt, suggested using closed museums and theaters. The digitization of education is not proceeding as hoped.

Recently, it has been controversial whether some schools should return to face-to-face classes or at least select classes despite the high rate of infections. In several states, despite increasing protests, this should still apply to graduate classes in January.

The new Juso boss Rosenthal told the German news agency that with the deployment of students as additional teachers, smaller study groups can be formed and the risk of infection is reduced. “We can still hire students who have often just lost their part-time jobs,” says the 28-year-old, who is a teacher herself and has been teaching at a school in Bonn since last year. She also called on federal and state governments to rent hotels and fairgrounds and divide the classes.

Green parliamentary leader Göring-Eckardt asked in the papers of the Funke media group: “Why should closed museums and empty theaters not be used for teaching? Why not bring the technical assistance organization and the stand builder to the schools to install air filters? She also suggested that the public broadcasters expand their interactive educational offerings. In many places normal lessons will not be possible for a long time. “Therefore we have to find other, creative solutions,” stressed the group leader.

Göring-Eckardt described it as “a total disaster that so many schools still can’t get good digital lessons”. According to a survey by the editorial network Germany (RND) among the federal states, the digital pact is still running slowly. At the end of 2020, EUR 916 million had been approved as funding, or less than one-fifth of the total amount provided by the federal government. However, things gained momentum in the second half of the year. Where, according to RND, only 242 million euros had been approved in the summer of 2020, it was 674 million euros more at the end of 2020.

The digital pact entered into force on 17 May 2019. Through the funding program, the federal government is making five billion euros available to schools for investments in digital boards (smartboards), Wi-Fi in schools, online learning platforms and mobile devices. In total, another 500 million will be added from the federal states.

The “Welt” reported Saturday, however, citing experts on current delivery issues with tablets and laptops. “The market for laptops and tablets has been empty since the fall, not only in Germany, but worldwide,” said Martin Mayr, Senior Vice President at the IT services provider Cancom in Munich.

Rosenthal called for a science-based study of the risk of infection from the new virus mutations in schools – by January 25, if federal and state governments are to decide on further action. She also warned that we need to learn from the Corona crisis and hire more teachers directly. “We need more staff in education anyway. We can do that now, ”she emphasized. From the point of view of the Juso boss, too little is currently being done to ensure that schools are opened safely: “Where are the FFP2 masks, where are the rapid tests, where are the rented rooms, where are the additional staff?” , Asked Rosenthal.

Union leader Ralph Brinkhaus insisted on clear prospects for schools for the rest of the school year. “Schools, parents and children need planning security. Should we extend measures? How does this affect exams? Are we shortening the Easter holidays? People want to plan, regulate family life, “the CDU politician warned in the Bielefeld newspaper” Neue Westfälische “.