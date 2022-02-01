Jurassic World 3 will not be the last film in Universal’s franchise

While Jurassic World: The World After, which will mark the end of the trilogy following Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, is expected for this year, we learn that it will not mean the end of the big T-Rex and small screen. Universal intends to sit in the franchise for a good time.

Fan Service and Recycling

14 years after Joe Johnston’s Jurassic Park 3, which followed on from master Steven Spielberg’s first two works, Universal rebooted the franchise in 2015 with Jurassic World. The beginning of a new era that marked man’s (apparent) domination of dinosaurs through his theme park. A stranglehold that will be short-lived before a higher-quality second work will set dinophile hearts racing once again with a re-read of Spielberg’s works, while embracing and paying homage to the codes that were left behind.

Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) is again responsible for this third part. We know to this day that it will take place some time after the events of Fallen Kingdom, but that it will do Hollywood fanservice by recycling not only Jeff Goldblum, but also Sam Neil and Laura Dern to create the legendary Jurassic Park trio to reform. 1993) alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. A big selling point, undeniably.

“We definitely want to do more in the Jurassic Park universe.”

Therefore, while we know that Jurassic World: The World After will mark the end of the Jurassic World trilogy, the latter does not mean the end of the franchise for Universal, and in more ways than one. Producer Frank Marshall said in an interview for Slash Film:

I think Jurassic World 3 will bring this trilogy to a close, but we’re not resting on our laurels. We’ll sit down and think about the future. We have this wonderful series Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality films, good films with a great story, great writers and directors, but we certainly strive to do more in the Jurassic Park universe.”

The project to expand the Jurassic Park universe began in 2015 with the last trilogy, and in 2020 with the release of the animated series Jurassic World: La Colo du Crétace on Netflix, Season 4 of which has been available from Universal since December 2021 seems to have the ambition , to capitalize more on his universe, which is already generating a lot of money. Because yes, the last two films grossed $1.6 and $1.3 billion respectively at the worldwide box office. With so much fuel, it is logical that the machine keeps running.

But what to expect in the future? Nothing is specified by Universal or the production, but following the success of the animated series, we can expect more series, as well as several feature films and other spin-offs.

Meanwhile, Jurassic World: The World After is expected for June 8, 2022. It will therefore serve as a conclusion to the Jurassic World era and could provide an opening (through a post-generic scene?) for future projects. Universal.