Jurassic World 3 will make history, not the trilogy, but the entire saga

Jurassic Park, an unmissable saga of the 90s, opened its final years with Jurassic World. A new trilogy directed by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, directed by Colin Trevorrow. A trilogy that ends with Jurassic World 3, the final installment in the Jurassic World: The World After saga. A film that not only closes this trilogy but the entire saga.

a conclusion expected for June 2022

Through a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Colin Trevorrow, the American director behind Jurassic World: The World After, has released new information on this anticipated film. Another blockbuster that could make people go back to the theater in case they are open. The director, who was there to promote “La Colo du Crétacé”, Dreamworks Animation’s animated series already available on Netflix, took the opportunity to talk about Jurassic World: The World after. The second season of the series is linked to both this third work and the previous sections. The events of the first season coincided with Fallen Kingdom, the second part of the Jurassic World trilogy.

And the most important thing to remember about this lengthy interview is that Jurassic World: The Next World will not only be the conclusion to the Jurassic World trilogy, but, in fact, the entire saga. Scheduled for June 8, 2020, Jurassic World: The Next World will therefore end a saga that began more than two decades ago in the 90s. For this reason in particular, the trio of the first trilogy, consisting of Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill, will be back in important roles and not just in cameos.

“For me, The Next World is the culmination of a story that has been told. By the time you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, the whole story may not have been as clear as it was. It should have been because of the episodic way the three films were shot. But this trilogy is not like that. It’s more of a series story. What was important to me, this one, When you watch The Next World, you really get the feeling of just how much a story this first series of films was and how everything that happened in these films affects what can happen in this film. When today’s kids get six Jurassic Park films – you hope parents buy them the set – hope they feel like they are seeing a long story. “explains Trevorrow.

Jurassic World: The Next World must therefore complete the saga as a whole. Two trilogies that have to meet around a climax, the sixth feature film in the franchise. It remains to be seen whether the saga will end with Jurassic World: The World After. It’s hard to imagine Spielberg and Universal putting the franchise down. Like many other licenses, Jurassic Park and Jurassic World could be denied in live-action series. Customizations that work in the age of streaming platforms and are enough to make an already known franchise profitable.