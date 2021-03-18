Junta posts new corruption allegations against Suu Kyi | Free press

Yangon (AP) – Myanmar’s military junta has made new allegations of corruption against the impotent and appointed head of government Aung San Suu Kyi.

A well-known businessman told military-controlled broadcaster Myawaddy that he had given the 75-year-old a total of $ 550,000 over several years since 2017. Maung Weik, 48, said he hoped this would benefit his business. According to the broadcaster, investigations have been launched into possible bribery and corruption.

A junta spokesman had already alluded to corruption allegations against Suu Kyi last week. It was about $ 600,000 and gold bars that a regional minister allegedly gave the politician. If found guilty on both counts, she could face up to 30 years in prison, The Irrawaddy newspaper wrote Thursday. “That means she would spend the rest of her life behind bars.”

Suu Kyi’s lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told the German news agency on Thursday that the former freedom icon could be criticized for many things, but accusing her of corruption was ridiculous. “We all know her character. Nobody believes it is corrupt. “

The judiciary has already charged the politician with several crimes, including violating foreign trade laws related to radios found in her home. She is also accused of violating Corona regulations. The heaviest weight so far is the charge of “inciting insurrection”.

The military had taken Suu Kyi into custody after the February 1 coup and declared a state of emergency for a year. Since then there have been repeated mass protests against which the junta is now cruel. The protesters are calling for a return to democratic reforms and the restoration of Suu Kyi’s civilian government. The popular politician had clearly won the November parliamentary election.

There were also new meetings across the country on Thursday. According to local media, the emergency services reacted with violence again. Since the coup, 217 people have been murdered (since March 17) and nearly 2,200 have been arrested, according to the prisoner aid organization AAPP.

According to eyewitnesses, the military has begun to force civilians to clear the protesters’ homemade barricades – including sandbags and stones. “This morning a group of soldiers stopped me in the Mayangon district,” a taxi driver from Yangon’s largest city (formerly: Rangoon) told the German news agency. “I had two passengers in the car and we all had to clear barricades for an hour.” A man from another part of town said the soldiers threatened to kill anyone who rebuilt the barricades.