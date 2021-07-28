Jungle Cruise: Disney’s new blockbuster is inspired by one of Disneyland’s attractions

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in this film which hits Portuguese cinemas and Disney + this week.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are the protagonists.

The Jungle Cruise in Disneyland, California, opened 66 years ago – a seven-minute boat trip that simulates the experience of a river cruise in an exotic landscape, be it in Asia, South America or Africa.

It became one of Disney’s top attractions, eventually reaching other parks: it currently exists in the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, also in the United States; at Disneyland Tokyo, Japan; and in Hong Kong Park.

As with other popular attractions – such as “Pirates of the Caribbean” or “The Haunted House” – Disney has decided to make the jungle cruise universe what the company knows best: film.

The idea is old, the first adaptation plans started in 2004, but are only just being implemented. “Jungle Cruise – A Curse in the Confins of the Jungle” celebrates its premiere in Portuguese cinemas this Thursday, July 29th. The next day it arrives on the Disney + streaming platform – but it will only be available for an additional charge of € 21.99. Only later will it be available to all subscribers.

This adventure and fantasy production was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starred Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The story takes place during the First World War. Riverboat captain Frank Wolff transports British scientist Lily Houghton and her brother MacGregor on a mission through the jungle.

The goal is to find the Tree of Life (which exists in Disney’s animal kingdom), which is believed to have magical healing powers that can go a long way in modern medicine.

In search of the tree they have to face dangerous wild animals, a hostile environment and high temperatures and a German expedition that is looking for the same tree and is determined to find it first as the protagonists.

Dwayne Johnson plays Captain Frank Wolff, a clever and cynical but noble man who is reluctant to accept this assignment. Emily Blunt plays the British scientist Lily Houghton, eccentric and adventurous who is focused on her mission. Jack Whitehall is MacGregor, his younger brother and assistant, albeit reluctantly.

Edgar Ramírez plays Aguirre, a mercenary who is the leader of the rival German expedition. Jesse Plemons plays Prince Joachim, a German aristocrat, leader of his mission, ambitious and at the same time a little crazy. The cast also includes Paul Giamatti, Veronica Falcón and Dani Rovira.

A fully functional ship was built for the film – “a fragile steamship, but with poise,” as Dwayne Johnson describes it – and a second version that was attached to a turntable and could be used for certain stunts and movements (e.g. back and forth swing forward and lean sideways).

