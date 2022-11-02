Julie Powell’s Last Tweet Before Her Death at 49 Causes Confusion Among Fans

President of The Paley Middle for Media, Pat Mitchell (left) and writer Julie Powell attend a screening of “Julie and Julia” on the Paley Middle For Media on August 4, 2009 in New York Metropolis.

Creator Julie Powell, whose ebook Julie and Julia was become a success 2009 film starring Meryl Streep and Amy Adams, died of cardiac arrest on October 26 on the age of 49, in keeping with a brand new report from the New York Occasions. But it surely’s Powell’s final tweet, despatched the day earlier than she died, that’s garnered a whole lot of consideration on social media as followers attempt to make sense of the tragedy.

“So I awoke with one thing that’s actually Black Bushy Tongue. Folks, together with my physician, appear to suppose it’s no huge deal, and can go away quickly, however it actually is gross,” Powell tweeted on October 25.

Learn extra

The Mayo Clinic’s web site describes black furry tongue as a “buildup of useless pores and skin cells” that accumulate on the tongue, explaining that whereas it could actually look alarming, “usually it doesn’t trigger any well being issues, and it’s normally painless.”

Many Twitter customers began discussing Powell’s final tweet, with some suggesting her premature dying, alongside along with her analysis of black furry tongue, may have been brought on by a covid-19 an infection. Others, extra inclined to conspiracy theories in regards to the covid-19 vaccine, tried to border the dying on account of vaccination.

Based mostly on a search of her tweets, it seems Powell’s husband lately contracted covid-19 twice within the span of simply one month and Powell herself tweeted about having the illness in mid-September.

“Determined to take a nap and awoke sick like a canine. That is how the covid hits, I suppose. Swiftly like,” Powell tweeted on September 10.

A number of days later she shared one other tweet about how painful it was residing with covid-19.

“Weirdly, my Covid is getting worse. Horrible headache, cough, possible fever, fatigue,” Powell tweeted on September 13.

Powell had beforehand tweeted that she was vaccinated and boosted, and by September 19 the writer tweeted that she not had covid-19.

Story continues

Many right-wing influencers like Tim Pool have seized on the untimely deaths of individuals within the information to counsel that the covid-19 vaccine has brought on the deaths, and Powell’s passing was no totally different. And whereas adversarial reactions to the vaccine can happen, they’re believed to be extraordinarily uncommon. There are additionally individuals who deal with each early dying within the information as of late as one thing that was virtually actually brought on by covid-19. Whereas it’s doable Powell’s dying had one thing to do with covid-19, we merely don’t have any proof both method proper now.

The U.S. is at the moment averaging about 39,000 new circumstances every day, in keeping with BNO News, one of many few locations nonetheless aggregating information for your entire nation each day now that the CDC has stopped offering updates. The seven-day common for deaths from the illness at the moment sits at 324. The U.S. has reported over 97 million circumstances of covid-19 because the begin of the pandemic, probably an enormous undercount as circumstances detected at house aren’t added to the official tally, and over 1 million deaths.

Analyzing the final tweets and different social media posts of well-known individuals has develop into a typical prevalence now, particularly when these individuals died comparatively younger. As only one instance, followers of musician Chris Cornell had been shocked when the Soundgarden frontman took his personal life on the age of 52 in 2017, on condition that his final tweet confirmed no indication that he was struggling emotionally. But it surely simply exhibits how we by no means actually know for sure what’s taking place inside somebody’s head, whilst we get a traditionally unprecedented glimpse of their lives by social media.

Extra from Gizmodo

Join Gizmodo’s Publication. For the most recent information, Fb, Twitter and Instagram.

Click on right here to learn the total article.