Julianne Moore is in Portugal – the American actress visited Lisbon and Melides

He dined in the Estrela da Bica restaurant and visited Casa M, a holiday home and concept project by a Belgian architect.

The actress is 60 years old and has a long career.

After the news that George Clooney is going to buy a house in the Comporta area and the vacation of actress Katie Stevens in Portugal, another Hollywood star is visiting our country these days.

It is the American actress Julianne Moore, 60 years old, known for her roles in such films as “Magnolia”, “Far from Heaven”, “My Name is Alice”, “The Fugitive”, “Surviving Picasso”, “Pleasure Games” , “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”, “Hannibal” or “The Children of Man” among many others.

The actress will have dinner this Thursday 19 August at the Estrela da Bica restaurant in the center of Lisbon and will have published the establishment on her social networks. He had previously worked at Casa M in Melides, a holiday home and concept project by Belgian architect Vincent Van Duysen.