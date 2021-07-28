Julian Assange Loses Ecuadorian Citizenship | free press

Assange fled to Ecuador’s embassy in London in 2012 before being extradited, where he was granted asylum and also became an Ecuadorian citizen a few years later. A court has now withdrawn this from him.

Quito (AP) – A court has revoked Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s Ecuadorian citizenship.

Administrative errors were made when the Indigenous Australian was granted citizenship in 2017, the newspaper “El Comercio” reports, citing an administrative court in the capital Quito. Assange’s lawyer, Carlos Poveda, said he would appeal the first-instance decision.

Decision on extradition request

Assange is currently awaiting a decision on the US government’s extradition request at the maximum security Belmarsh prison in London. The United States accuses him of stealing classified material from US military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan along with whistleblower Chelsea Manning and publishing it on the Internet platform Wikileaks. This put the lives of informants in danger in many countries. If convicted in the US, he faces a long prison term.

Assange fled to Ecuador’s embassy in London in 2012 before being extradited. There he was granted asylum and in 2017 he was granted Ecuadorian citizenship. At the time, the government of the South American country planned to grant Assange diplomatic status in order to get him safely out of the embassy. Later, however, there were tensions between Quito and Assange. The Ecuadorian government revoked asylum status in 2019 and Assange was arrested by British police for violating bail conditions.