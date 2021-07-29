Júlia Palha and Carolina Loureiro will be the protagonists of the new SIC series

“A Lista” will debut on the Opto streaming platform and recordings will start in the coming days.

Júlia Palha will be one of the leading actresses.

Júlia Palha had already anticipated on her social networks that she was preparing a new project. It is now known that it is “A Lista”, a series for Opto, the streaming platform that SIC launched last year.

Recordings will begin in early August and the cast will also feature Carolina Loureiro and Diogo Lopes. It will be a production in the spirit of the classic film “Alex’s Friends” by Lawrence Kasdan, which premiered in 1983.

The focus of the narrative is the story of a young adult who moved to Lisbon some time ago. The protagonist and her old circle of friends eventually lose contact. However, after receiving news of the unexpected death of Patricia, who was part of the group, the remaining friends get together.

“The List”, which is in the title of the series, is a list of things Patricia left behind that she would have liked to have done with these friends. So the group decides to grant their wishes – but along the way they will come across unexpected revelations. Further details about the project are not yet known.

