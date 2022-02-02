Julia Garner, the actress who shone in “Ozark,” will have a series of her on Netflix

She is married to the lead singer of Foster the People and took up acting to overcome her shyness.

Julia Garner plays Ruth Langmore in The Ozark.

Ozark is widely regarded as one of the best original series on Netflix, bringing together a cast of talented actors. This is the case with Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Tom Pelphrey, Janet McTeer or Lisa Emery. But the actress who stood out in this story was Julia Garner.

She is the one who gives life to Ruth Langmore, the girl from a poor, dysfunctional and troubled family who has lived forever in the Ozarks. Tough, smart and cunning, Ruth had to grow up early to take care of her cousins ​​and navigate a difficult – and not always nice – life.

When the Byrde family moved to this remote part of the US, motivated by an ultimatum from a Mexican drug cartel, Ruth became quite relevant in the narrative. Over the seasons, it has approached and distanced itself from the various members that make it up.

By season three, it practically became part of the family. But after everything that happened to Wendy’s brother – the late Ben – Ruth has just fallen out with the Byrdes at the start of season four. The new seven episodes arrived on the streaming platform on January 21. The second half of the season, which is expected to arrive at the end of the year, serves to conclude the narrative of “Ozark”.

Julia Garner won two Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ruth. And she may be nominated for the same category for the work she has done this season. To prepare to play the authentic character, Julia spent a month practicing a Missouri accent that would help her get into the spirit of the role.

“I wanted to sound authentic, so I only spoke with that accent for a month before I started recording ‘Ozark,'” the actress told IndieWire magazine. “I went around with the accent. I ordered my food by talking like this. Little by little you start to understand the character.”

Julia Garner’s journey

The actress was born in 1994 in the Riverdale neighborhood of the Bronx, New York. His father, Thomas Garner, is an art teacher and painter from Ohio. Her mother, Tami Gingold, is a therapist – but she had a career as an actress and comedian in her native Israel.

Julia was 15 years old when she started taking acting classes. The main goal was to overcome her extreme shyness and become more outgoing. Then he began to participate in student films. Through one of those projects, he met someone related to casting director Susan Shopmaker.

It was she who gave him the first professional invitation to take part in the Sean Durkin film “Martha Marcy May Marlene”. Julia Garner was just 17 years old when she started working in the film and television industry.

A year later she took part in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and David Chase (creator of “The Sopranos”) invited her to play a small role in the film “Not Fade Away”. 2012 also saw the release of the first film in which he starred: “Electric Children”.

In the years that followed, he appeared in such productions as The Last Exorcism – Part II, Sin City: Fatal Woman, an episode of Girls, and the acclaimed series The Americans. After already being part of the cast of Ozark, she had a relevant role on the series Maniac – where she played Emma Stone’s sister – and appeared in Dirty John.

She would also direct two episodes of Modern Love and star in the film The Assistant, in which she plays an assistant in a toxic work environment who deals with issues surrounding the #MeToo movement.

In 2019, Julia Garner married Mark Foster, lead singer of Foster the People. The two met at the Sundance Film Festival. Though it seems far off when we think of Ruth, Garner has been in demand for ad campaigns for multiple brands. Prada was one of the labels he worked for.

“Inventing Anna”, the series that will star

It was a career that grew incrementally, and “Ozark” was the show that really changed things for Julia Garner. The recognition earned him a bet from Shonda Rhimes – the producer of “Grey’s Anatomy”, “How to Defend a Murderer”, “Bridgerton” or “Scandal”, among other successful series.

One of Rhimes’ next projects is Inventing Anna, which launches February 11 on Netflix. Julia Garner will star in the ten-episode production. She will play Anna Sorokin, the convicted con artist the actress went to jail with to meet to help prepare her character.

Anna Sorokin, born in Russia in 1991 but of German nationality, posed as the heir to a millionaire family between 2013 and 2017, took the name Anna Delvey and scammed banks, hotels and others by living a life of luxury in New York.

While you wait for Inventing Anna, click on the gallery to discover other series to watch in the near future.