Juicer Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts -2027

Juicer is a machine used to extract juice from fruits, vegetables, and herbs. It extracts juices by crushing and squeezing the pulp and filtering juice from a thin mesh attached to the unit. The introduction of new juicer varieties has helped in the consumption of raw fruits and vegetables easier. In addition, the Juicer Market today has extended the use and application of juicer to make dough for chapattis, bread, pizza, grinding baby foods, and coffee.

The juicer market is growing big and adapting to the technological changes as key players are developing smart juicers that can connect to other devices. Automation in the technical industry also boosts the companies to add new technology, innovations, and looks and develop multi-utility juicers that can work in different modes for different work.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Omega, HUROM HZ, Breville Group Ltd., Cuisinart Inc., Electrolux AB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Philips, Kuvings, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Groupe SEB and Sharp Corp.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 has impacted the manufacturing of juicers and procurement of raw materials as a major chunk is electric components that are manufactured by Chinese companies.

Most of the FMCD shops are closed because of lockdown and juicer being non-essential commodity has shown a drastic fall in sales over the globe.

In addition, the major customers of juice manufacturers i.e., the cafes, pubs, restaurants, and hotels are closed amid lockdown which has impacted the sales of juicer but the market is expected to experience growth once the hotels and cafes are opened.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis@ Request For Customization:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6713?reqfor=covid

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The rise in demand for fruit and vegetable juices containing fiber, health awareness campaigns, healthy lifestyle in mid-income groups, rise in income level, and urge to spend more on health and body fitness are the factors that drive the growth of the global juicer market. In addition, consumer preference toward fresh fruit juice instead of tetra pack drinks containing high preservatives and sugar has led to more demand for fruit juice in the market. The demand is filled by juice cafes and bars which in turn is demanding more juicers with better capabilities. There are no problems with the availability of raw materials and it has been stable from the past couple of years. There have been significant innovations towards the development of juicers consuming less power having new features and capacities and reduce the cost to compete the oversupply of juicers in the market.

The global Juicer market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

The launch of new products with improved capabilities have been launched by leading market players. They have taken innovations and development to a new level to provide the customers best product and service. Omega NC900HDC is one of the finest centrifugal machines from Omega. It has 80 rpm motor for slow extraction of juice which makes the juice thicker and more vibrant in color and the juice can be stored for 72 hours.

This series of juicers is designed for superior quality juice preventing oxidation of nutrients and slow rpm (rotation per minute) of juicer prevents the molecules to boil from heat generated by the motor.

Surge in usage by household and juice bars

Market leaders have been focusing on manufacturing new products for various applications as there are varying demands based on the utilization. Prominent market players like Phillips have come up with VIVA series that targets household mid-segment with a low-price range and quick clean technology for easy cleaning of juicers. The VIVA range can make up to 2 liters of juice in one go with a 700w motor.

In professional, HUROM HZ series are the finest with a separate inlet for fruits and leafy vegetables. In addition, it has different strainer for frozen fruit, smoothies, and soft ingredients covering all the requirements of juice bars and shops.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Centrifugal Juicer

Masticating Juicer

Triturating Juicer Application Residential

Commercial

Others Distribution Channel Retailers

Hypermarkets

Direct Sales (In commercial juicers)

Online

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6777

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global juicer industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global juicer market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Juicer market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global juicer market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Juicer Market Research Report: