Juice Concentrates Market to Witness Significant Rise in Revenue During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Juice Concentrates Market: Overview

Juice concentrates are the frozen and concentrated form of fruit or vegetable or mixed juices by reducing the water content. It has improved shelf life and cost effective as compared to normal juices. Juice concentrates are used in wide range of applications in food industry such as bakery products, confectionery, sauces, and soups etc. as an alternative for fruits and vegetables. The juice concentrates impart the natural flavor and color to the food products. The vegetable juice concentrates are used to improve the nutritious value of the food products. It is increasingly used in the production of healthy juice beverages. The fruit juice concentrates are used as natural sweeteners and as natural food color. The beverage segment accounts for major share in global juice concentrates market in terms of consumption. They are used in manufacturing both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Get free sample copy before purchase this report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13105

Juice Concentrates Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising demand for beverage and bakery products among consumers is the major driver for the growth of global juice concentrates market. The increasing adoption of vegetable and fruit juices as an alternative to aerated drinks by health conscious consumers is expected to drive the growth of global juice concentrates market. The rapid growth of natural sweeteners market is expected to boost the growth of global juice concentrates market. The increasing demand for juice concentrates in the beverage industry and as the sugar substitute in bakery products industry is anticipated to propel the growth of global juice concentrates market.

However, the increasing awareness regarding ill-effects of excess consumption of fructose in juice concentrates might hamper the growth of global juice concentrates market.

Juice Concentrates Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global juice concentrates market can be segmented as follows:-

Vegetable

Fruit

On the basis of application, the global juice concentrates market can be segmented as follows:-

Bakery Products

Confectionary

Jams and Spreads

Beverages Alcoholic Non-alcoholic

Dairy

Sauces and Soups

Juice Concentrates Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global juice concentrates market can be divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America and Western Europe accounts for major share in global juice concentrates market. The increasing adoption of healthy convenience food products among consumers is expected to drive the growth of juice concentrates market in the region. The technological advancements in food processing industry and agriculture industry is expected to contribute to the growth of juice concentrates market in these regions. APEJ juice concentrates market is anticipated to project high CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high population and rapid growth of food industry in the region. The region also accounts for major share in fruit and vegetable cultivation, which is expected to boost the growth of juices concentrates market in the region.

You can buy this report from here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/13105

Juice Concentrates Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global juice concentrates market are as follows:

Northwest Naturals, LLC.

SunOpta, Inc.

KERR CONCENTRATES INC.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Welch Foods Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

DOHLER GmbH

Sudzucker AG

FruitSmart

AGRANA Investment Corp

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

About us:

Persistence Market Research, as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com