Judge says San Francisco mayor’s brother can be resentenced

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s incarcerated brother could get a reduction in his 44-year manslaughter sentence after a select dominated Monday that he could presumably be resentenced in response to new sentencing licensed picks.

The select's ruling that Napoleon Brown, Breed's older brother, could be resentenced under recent changes to the definition of murder in California, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Brown has served elevated than half of a 44-year sentence for a 2000 conviction for armed theft, carjacking and involuntary manslaughter. He is scheduled to return to courtroom on April 3.

In 2000, Brown and one other man robbed a diner in San Francisco, and fled over the Golden Gate Bridge. His then-girlfriend, who was driving the getaway automotive, was either pushed or fell from the automotive — and was fatally struck by a drunken driver.

Brown's lawyer, Marc Zilversmit, has argued for a reduced jail time based on the 2018 revision to California's definition of murder. The new law says that prosecutors can charge a suspect with murder provided that he or she killed someone, solicited the killing or acted with "reckless indifference to human life" when someone was slain.

The district lawyer’s office has opposed Brown being resentenced and argued that he wasn’t eligible for resentencing on account of he was the “actual killer.” Brown’s licensed group argued that the killer was the drunken driver.

The case made headlines as shortly as extra remaining yr after San Francisco District Licensed educated Brooke Jenkins requested the lawyer widespread’s office to care for up up up up up up up up up up up up up up up up up the case over fears of a battle of curiosity on account of Breed appointed Jenkins to office to interchange ousted District Licensed educated Chesa Boudin. The lawyer widespread refused, saying the corporate could merely guarantee Jenkins didn’t contact the case.

In 2018, Breed was fined $2,500 for using official stationery to jot down down Governor Jerry Brown asking to commute her brother’s sentence.