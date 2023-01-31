Journalist Says Pro-MAGA GOP Insiders Secretly ‘Can’t Wait Until This Guy Dies’

Many Republican officers don’t need Donald Trump round ― however they’re additionally too afraid to publicly problem him, in response to Atlantic journalist McKay Coppins.

“All of them wished him gone, however no person wished to confront him instantly,” Coppins mentioned on Monday on CNN. “There may be simply this worry that in the event that they go after him or in the event that they attempt to rally round any individual else they’ll spark a backlash from his base.”

He defined on CNN and in his newest report on The Atlantic that celebration insiders are hoping one thing occurs to take away Trump from the scene, comparable to an indictment.

However there’s additionally one other secret hope amongst these silent anti-Trump Republicans.

“You’ve gotten lots of of us who’re simply wishing for [Trump’s] mortal demise,” former Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) advised Coppins, in response to his report in The Atlantic. “I need to be clear: I’m not in that camp. However I’ve heard from lots of people who will go onstage and placed on the pink hat, after which give me a name the subsequent day and say, ‘I can’t wait till this man dies.’”

Requested about that on CNN, Coppins mentioned it’s not the one time he heard that sentiment.

“I used to be greatly surprised by how usually I heard this,” he mentioned. “I assumed it was type of a morbid, darkish joke at first. However I heard it so usually that it began to change into clear that this was truly what lots of Republican consider and it simply speaks to the desperation within the celebration.”

Learn his full report right here, and watch the CNN interview under: