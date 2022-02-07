Joueur du Grenier, who has been the victim of harassment following his comments about the series, fumes

On the Internet, public figures need to monitor their comments more closely because their reach is significant. Trying to have a hearty and structured conversation seems like an impossible mission as the public figures are hijacked by too many netizens. And after an uncomfortable message on Twitter this weekend, the Attic player was the target of a spate of harassment that forced him to respond.

a harassment campaign

Frédéric Molas, better known as Joueur du Grenier, regularly uses Twitter to share his opinions, opinions and other anecdotes from everyday life. As in any social network, the videographer also takes the opportunity to chat with other users, known or not. And this weekend, the attic gamer attempted to offer his opinion on the Lord of the Rings series after posters were released teasing the various characters. In a series of tweets in which Attic Player addresses Captain Popcorn, who describes himself as a “pop culture theorist and critic” and whose YouTube channel has more than 487,000 subscribers, the videographer asked his colleague to “explain” his presence . black characters in the series.

A clumsy term that the critics rave about. Netizens then think that the videographer believes that black characters have no business being in Middle-earth, while the Attic player simply wants to know their narrative origins. Unfortunately for Molas, Twitter tends to get carried away quickly and unnecessarily, spawning insults, criticism, and even defamatory tweets against him. Despite his attempts to clarify this Sunday, February 6, in a series of tweets in which he apologizes and justifies himself, some netizens are not flinching.

The term “explain” may have been clumsy, my apologies. not explanatory in the first sense, but rather in the sense of an exhibition scene in which one shows the diversity of a city for (1/3), for example

February 6, 2022

I’m not saying, maybe I’m saying something wrong. I’m open to any argument to convince myself I’m wrong and acknowledge it, as long as it’s done without offense. (3/3)

February 6, 2022

Finally, if the Twitter “benevolence” team could stop insulting my wife, making up a life for me, and also stop fantasizing about my political affiliations, that would be cool.

February 6, 2022

Hours pass and the situation doesn’t seem to be getting better for Attic Player who was forced to communicate about this situation through his Snapchat account. A series of videos, found just below, in which he recounts the evacuation of the flames, the insults directed at his wife and his real intentions.

Let’s hope that the situation improves quickly for the player of the attic, who, although his remarks were uncomfortable, did not deserve any form of harassment, whether directed at him or his relatives. It is not surprising that public figures are no longer speaking on social networks, since their words are scrutinized by many netizens.