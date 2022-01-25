José Pedro Gomes and Ana Bola will be two of the protagonists of the next TVI soap opera

José Pedro Gomes and Ana Bola will be two of the protagonists of the next TVI soap opera

The recordings for “Rua das Flores” will start in February. It’s by the same author of Festa é Festa.

José Pedro Gomes and Ana Bola were the “Casal da Treta”.

José Pedro Gomes and Ana Bola are confirmed as two of the protagonists of the next TVI soap opera “Rua das Flores”. The recording of the project will start in February. There is no confirmed release date yet, but first details have already been released.

The story focuses on a street in the Lisbon district “that could be like so many others but is not identical to any other,” TVI anticipates. “All this because it’s a street where all the women are named after flowers.”

The project is being produced by Plural Entertainment and has a cast “with faces viewers will recognize.” Rua das Flores is a novel conceived and written by Roberto Pereira, the main author of Festa é Festa.

