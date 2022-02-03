José Castelo Branco is preparing a documentary about his life – and it could premiere on Netflix

It will be a production that will tell his and Betty Grafstein’s story. The revelation was made in an interview on a TVI program.

José Castelo Branco spoke about the project on TVI.

This Monday, January 31st, José Castelo Branco was a guest on “Goucha”, the TVI program directed by Manuel Luís Goucha. Among the various topics covered, he announced that he was preparing a documentary about his life and that of his wife, Betty Grafstein.

“The documentary that is being made is about our lives, it is being negotiated with a number of producers and one of them is Netflix,” said José Castelo Branco, without giving further details.

The socialite also said: “I speak English almost all the time to be an international documentary, but I also speak Portuguese in some parts. We have a life story, both Betty and I, that is worth immortalizing.”

While there’s no news on this documentary, click the gallery to discover productions coming to Netflix (and beyond) soon.

