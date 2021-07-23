Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya reunite in a new film after the success of “Flee”

After the success of “Flee”, Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya unite in a new film

The new horror project is called “Nope” and will feature Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun and Barbie Ferreira.

It was one of the biggest hits of 2017.

Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele were on everyone’s lips after the release of “Flee” in 2017. The horror film thematized not only in an original way, but also various topics that are increasingly noticeable in society, such as racism and the alienation of the people inside it. Jordan Peele’s project even won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Worldwide, the film grossed around 217 million euros with a budget of 4 million.

The story of “Escape” follows a young African American who was on vacation with his girlfriend’s family. Relationships between them all were rather strange, but even stranger was the colored Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) on the huge estate of his in-laws. Everything got weird after a party where Chris recognized a friend but realized he wasn’t acting normally at all. From there, Chris tries to reveal the dark past that this family (and the people around them) are hiding.

Given the overwhelming success of this first film, it makes sense that Kaluuya and Peele team up for another project – “Nope”. Although little is known about Jordan Peele’s new film, we already know the leading actors: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea and Michael Wincott. It will also be a horror film, as Peele is used to. The project’s official poster will debut in North American cinemas on July 22nd.

Jordan Peele is also preparing for the release of his new film “Candyman”, which will hit national theaters on August 26th. The story is a “spiritual sequel” to the original 1992 film of the same name. It follows a teenager who wanted to prove that Candyman, an urban legend, does not exist. On the way to a place where a brutal murder took place, the young woman conjures it up and later learns that it is not just a local myth.