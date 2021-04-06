Jordan Lubricants Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Gulf Oil Corporation Limited (Hinduja Group), Jordan National Lube Oil Co, Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company Limited

The Jordan Lubricants market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Jordan Lubricants Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Jordan lubricants market is expected to record a CAGR of less than 1% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the market studied is the positive automotive outlook. On the flip-side, political and economic instability in the country is hindering the trade and acting as a roadblock to the growth of the market studied. Engine oil segment dominated the market studied and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Request sample copy of this report at!

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950445/jordan-lubricants-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21

Market Segmentation-

The Jordan Lubricants market report chiefly includes following manufacturers-

COFRAN – REALISATION LUCMER.FR, Castrol Limited (Nasco, Abu Khader Group), ExxonMobil, FUCHS (Qais Al Rawi & Sons Company), Gulf Oil Corporation Limited (Hinduja Group), Jordan National Lube Oil Co, Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company Limited – JoPetrol, Kuwait Dana Lubes (Shield Lubricants), Petromin Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC (International Overseas Trading EST.), Total

Jordan Lubricants Market Competitive Landscape

Engine Oil Segment to Continue its Dominance During the Forecast Period

– Engine oils are widely used to lubricate internal combustion engines and are generally composed of 75-90% base oils and 10-25% additives.

– They are typically used for applications, such as wear reduction, corrosion protection, and smooth operation of engine internals. They function by creating a thin film between the moving parts for enhancing the transfer of heat and reducing tension during the contact of parts.

– High-mileage engine oils are in demand lately, owing to the properties that help in the prevention of oil leaks and reduction of oil consumption.

– The average age of vehicles has been increasing at a constant rate over the years. This factor provides an opportunity, in terms of the refill market. The increasing average age of passenger cars and growing urban population in the country are the factors expected to drive the market for engine oils.

Major Highlights of Lubricants Market report:

-Lubricants Market Overview

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Jordan Lubricants Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Inquire for Discount at

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950445/jordan-lubricants-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?Mode=21

Competitive Landscape:

The Jordan lubricants market is occupied by three companies (Qais Al Rawi & Sons Company, Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company Limited, and Jordan National Lube Oil Company), which together account for nearly 100 thousand metric ton of lubricant blending capacity in the country.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary: The report begins with a summary of the entire research study, along with CAGR and value or volume forecasts.

Top Segments: As the name suggests, this section gives details about leading and also other segments, their growth potential, share, and other important factors.

Leading Regions: Here, readers are provided with an in-depth study on key regions and countries and their overall growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiling: This section includes a detailed comparison of top Lubricants players, accurate analysis of the competitive landscape, and other studies.

Dynamics: Buyers of the report have access to an intelligent research study on crucial drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the Lubricants business.

Conclusion: Here, the analysts authoring the report have provided their overall take on the Lubricants business and the industry. This section also includes important findings from the research study.

We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement:

1- Free country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

2- Free Competitive analysis of any market players.

3- Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

About Us

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Jordan and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.