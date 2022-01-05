Jon Stewart calls the characterization of the goblins “Harry Potter” anti-Semitic

Jon Stewart says “Harry Potter” goblins are an insult to Jews

That these characters are responsible for Gringotts’ bank irritated the American comedian.

In the cinema, no one reacted to the appearance of the characters.

The “Harry Potter” saga has been one of the most debated topics of the past few days following a special cast meeting that arrived on HBO on January 1st. On the podcast “On The Problem,” comedian Jon Stewart revealed that there was an essential part of that production that kept pissing him off: the Gringotts Bank goblins.

For the former presenter of “The Daily Show”, the characterization of these characters is really anti-Semitic. To support this claim, Stewart compares the goblins to the caricatures of Jews contained in “Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” a work openly directed against the Jewish community.

The comedian, who is also Jewish, criticizes this choice of JK Rowling, author of the “Harry Potter” books, as one of the greatest stereotypes of the community of this religion is precisely the fact that it is connected with money

One of the caricatures of the Jews.

“I saw this on the big screen and thought the audience was going to say, ‘What the hell?’ It didn’t just throw Jews into a magical world to rule the underground bank, ”he adds.

It is not the first time that Rowling’s books have been criticized for their portrayal of minorities. Over the years, the problem of stereotypes related to the different nationalities of Hogwarts students has been debated thanks to the names chosen for characters such as Cho Chang, a Chinese student, and the Irish Seamus Finnigans.

The author was not present at the “Harry Potter” special. You can read the NiT article where we explain the reason for this lack. You can also know the story of the two main characters who almost gave up their roles in the middle of the saga.

