Joker and Jim Gordon’s relationship is more interesting than it looks

No Batman opponent is as important as the Joker, and no one else can claim to have put so much trouble to the Dark Knight and Police Commissioner Jim Gordon. The latest installment of The Joker in Comics takes a look at the pasts of Gotham and Jim Gordon and reveals a key moment in the city’s history.

The Joker: From Arkham to Asylum

Sometimes you come across forces of nature, monsters that can cause great changes overnight. This is exactly what happened when The Joker was first sent to Arkham Asylum. Presented in Joker No. 5 by Matthew Rosenberg, James Tynion IV, and Francesco Francavilla, this story sheds light on the relationship between the Joker and Gordon, or rather, how the latter almost lost ground due to his obsession with the criminal would have.

Most of all, it would be fashionable to remember past events. From the start, Gordon knew the Joker was bad news and a threat to Gotham. The kind of threat you’ve never seen before. As a result, he was very concerned that the court had upheld the character’s madness, which led him inside the walls of Arkham rather than behind bars in Blackgate. From that moment on, he will not stop making sure that the facility is a “safe” place where the Joker can stay locked up for as long as possible, even though his requests to move to the safest room in the facility have been ignored.

Well-founded fears

It wasn’t long before Gordon was sure this was a bad idea. Literally one night after his internment, the Joker escapes not once but twice to eat a cake. After that single night, the alienation of other asylum seekers was found to skyrocket, with some patients reaching unprecedented levels of violence. From the moment it arrived, the Joker led to a profound paradigm shift for Arkham. Plans for a high-security wing were drawn up quickly.

Since that day, Arkham has grown from a simple country asylum to a veritable gloomy fortress that we know today. But that not only had an impact on the Joker, the institution and its residents. It also had a very strong influence on Gordon and his mind. The comic presents us with a very dark family portrait of Jim, torn between work, personal life … and madness.

Joker: Do you want a piece of cake, Jim?

Gordon: Hands up!

Joker: How important? I told you that I was still hungry.

Jim Gordon: the restless of them all

Because the one who, according to the comics, suffered the most from the deeds of the Joker is Jim Gordon. While the clown prince has escaped the crime twice in one night, Gordon decides to stand guard outside his cell door all night to make sure he doesn’t go out. However, his obsession with the Joker had dire consequences. The next morning several colleges and officers were shot dead by gangs, and his absence is singled out. Gordon’s other problem runs in the family. During his stay at the Joker, he also missed the birthday dinner with his wife. He digs an even deeper rift that will ultimately lead him to a divorce.

This new development from Arkham and the relationship between Jim Gordon and the Joker is as dark as it is intriguing. Not only does this prove that the Joker really did have an impact on the madness and chaos it creates, but most importantly, that it influenced the major characters of the comics much more deeply than expected, distorting the concept of justice, good and evil has at Gordon. The relationship between the Joker and Jim Gordon has already been edited by the brilliant Alan in The Killing Joke, a comic in which the Joker has Barbara Gordon raped and tries to drive the poor inspector insane. If this story, which is based more on Gotham than its characters, has ever interested you, you know that another collection tells the city through the prism of current controversy. We let you discover it here.