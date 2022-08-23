JoJo’s Weird Weird Journey Half 6 Episodes 13 by 24 will proceed the story, however JoJo Stone Ocean Half 3 will end it. Pic credit score: Studio David Manufacturing

The JoJo Stone Ocean Half 2 launch date on Netflix is on September 1, 2022. The episodes will even be broadcast weekly in Japan throughout Fall 2022.

Primarily based on the official particulars for the JoJo’s Weird Journey Stone Ocean Blu-Ray launch dates, it’s anticipated that the JoJo Stone Ocean Half 3 launch date will likely be in early 2023. The third half would be the remaining season. (Please see the opposite newer article for extra particulars about JoJo’s Weird Journey Stone Ocean Half 3.)

The precise JoJo’s Weird Journey Stone Ocean Half 2 launch date was introduced by a brand new trailer throughout Anime Expo 2022 on July 2, 2022.

Whereas some anime followers had been hoping that JoJo Stone Ocean would return in Spring 2022, the JoJo’s Weird Journey Stone Ocean Episode 13 launch date has been confirmed to be scheduled for… Fall 2022.

(Again then I heard the sound of one million anime followers out of the blue crying out.)

This announcement was made at Anime Japan 2022: Day One on March 26, 2022. Though the occasion didn’t have any English subtitles for those who look within the chat part Warner Bros. Japan anime supplied a reside translation by summarizing the pertinent feedback by the voice actors.

Netflix may have anime followers dashing again to stream JoJo Stone Ocean Episode 13 – 24 when it comes out on Netflix. That’s proper, the second half may have 12 episodes in whole.

Sometimes, the Fall 2022 anime season is taken into account to be October, November, and December, whereas September 2022 is the ending of the Summer season 2022 anime season.

Methods to resolve that obvious contradiction between the official announcement and the precise launch date? Evidently the worldwide Netflix distribution is early in September 2022, whereas the Japanese TV broadcast is in Fall 2022.

This JoJo’s Weird Journey Stone Ocean Half 2 trailer previewed a little bit of Episode 13. It was proven on the finish of the Japanese TV broadcast of Episode 12 on March 25, 2022. A brand new model with English subtitles was launched the following day.

There’s been quite a lot of confusion with reference to Netflix’s launch schedule for JoJo’s Weird Journey Half 6, which is JoJo Season 5 within the general sequence. JoJo Half 6 Episode 13 is the following within the lineup, however the Netflix Media Middle didn’t even present a touch when JoJo: Stone Ocean premiered on December 1, 2021.

In early September 2021, Netflix said that JoJo Half 6 will likely be streaming “month-to-month” on their platform. However then in early October 2021 Netflix’s media heart itemizing for JoJo Half 6: Stone Ocean was silently up to date and it not lists the TV present as “releasing month-to-month”.

By December 14, 2021, the Netflix Anime Twitter account was nonetheless promoting JoJo Stone Ocean as “streaming” with out offering any standing replace on the continuation.

On April 15, 2022, Netflix additional introduced that JoJo Stone Ocean Half 2 Episodes 13 by 22 are being launched on Netflix as a batch once more. Oddly sufficient, the older trailer clearly said, “Episodes 13 – 24 coming 2022,” however the newer Netflix Geeked tweet apparently decreased the variety of episodes all the way down to 10. On July 2, 2022, the unique Jojo Twitter listed 12 episodes so apparently the Netflix Geeked tweet was made in error.

This text gives all the pieces that’s recognized about Netflix’s JoJo Stone Ocean Half 2 (JoJo Half 6 Episode 13 / JoJo Stone Ocean Episode 13 / JoJo’s Weird Journey Stone Ocean Episode 13) and all associated information. As such, this text will likely be up to date over time with information, rumors, and evaluation. In the meantime, let’s delve down into what is understood for sure.

Animation studio David Manufacturing returned for producing JoJo’s Weird Journey Season 5. The corporate has produced the entire anime seasons for the reason that sequence started in 2012.

As of the final replace, Netflix, Studio David Manufacturing, or any firm associated to the manufacturing of the anime has formally confirmed the precise JoJo Stone Ocean Half 2 launch date in Japan.

The full variety of episodes for Stone Ocean was introduced by the Blu-Ray field units on August 10, 2022. The ultimate episode will likely be JoJo Stone Ocean Episode 38.

The important thing visible for JoJo Stone Ocean Half 2 anime that was launched throughout AnimeJapan 2022. Pic credit score: Studio David Manufacturing

The primary 12 episodes of JoJo’s Weird Journey Season 5 had been streaming internationally first after which weekly TV broadcasting in Japan started on January 7, 2022, the Winter 2022 anime season.

The Anime Japan 2022 announcement implies that David Productions plans JoJo Stone Ocean Half 2 to be launched as a split-cour anime.

What’s a “cour,” you may ask? For these unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting primarily based on the bodily seasons often composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is the place a single anime season takes a multi-month break earlier than resuming TV broadcasting.

Assuming that Netflix continues to launch the episodes first, the JoJo Stone Ocean Episode 13 launch date will likely be in September 2022 after which Japanese TV stations will start broadcasting JoJo Stone Ocean Half 2 a little bit later in October 2022.

In Japan, the JoJo Stone Ocean Episode 24 launch date will likely be in late December 2022 on the earliest, though the finale may doubtlessly be pushed again to early January 2023 if the TV time slot scheduling conflicts with Christmas and New 12 months’s Eve broadcasting.

As well as, the JoJo Stone Ocean Half 3 Blu-Ray launch date is on Might 31, 2022. Due to this fact, the JoJo Stone Ocean Half 3 launch date will certainly be in early 2023.

The important thing visible for JoJo’s Weird Journey: Stone Ocean that launched in August 2021 confirmed off extra of the character designs. Pic credit: David Manufacturing

JoJo Stone Ocean Half 3 is the ending

The ending of Stone Ocean has brought about JoJo’s Weird Journey Half 6 to be probably the most controversial elements in your entire manga sequence by creator Hirohiko Araki. With out moving into main spoilers, the ultimate episodes to Stone Ocean will likely be fairly stunning for the reason that bittersweet ending adjustments your entire JoJo continuity as a form of setup for the newer manga elements, JoJo Half 7: Metal Ball Run, JoJo Half 8: JoJolion, and JoJo Half 9: JoJo Lands.

The JoJo Stone Ocean story arc ran from 1999 to 2003 within the JoJo’s Weird Journey manga sequence. It’s 17 volumes in whole, consisting of Volumes 64 by 80 in your entire sequence.

The entire earlier anime TV elements have had a number of cours. The longest was the Stardust Crusaders arc with 48 episodes in whole, whereas Diamond Is Unbreakable and Golden Wind had been each 39 episodes every.

The primary Netflix launch, which ended with JoJo Stone Ocean Episode 12, tailored the primary 50 chapters. JoJo Stone Ocean Episode 13 ought to choose up the story once more in Chapter 51, which is titled “Kiss of Love & Revenge”.

Because the Stone Ocean manga had 158 chapters, David Manufacturing will adapt the story as a three-cour JoJo Season 5 with 38 episodes. That imply the third cour may have 14 episodes.

Let’s simply hope that JoJo Stone Ocean Half 3 will give justice to the manga’s epic conclusion. Keep tuned!