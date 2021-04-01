Joint Replacement Market Competitive Landscape Growth, PESTLE Analysis, Global Industry Overview, 2020-2027

Request Free Sample Copy of Joint Replacement Market Research Report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3602

However, the high cost of replacement procedure has become a major hindrance to the growth of the joint replacement market, especially in developing and underdeveloped nations. According to the research article published in 2018, the total cost per hip replacement was USD 22,076, whereas the total cost per knee replacement was USD 29,488. Additionally, the presence of alternative methods is also restraining the market’s growth.

