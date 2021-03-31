Joint Reconstruction Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2028

The global joint reconstruction market is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 47.98 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The new research report titled ‘Global joint reconstruction Market’, published by Emergen Research, proffers a comprehensive study of the joint reconstruction industry, while estimating the overall market size and the size and share of the key regional segments of the global market over historical period of 2017-2018, as well as the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Joint Reconstruction industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

Key players operating in the global joint reconstruction market are Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith and Nephew, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic Inc., Omni Life Science, CONMED Corporation, Arthrex Inc., and Wright Medical Technology Inc.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global joint reconstruction market based on joint type, technique, end-use, and region:

Joint Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Shoulder Knee Ankle Hip Others

Technique Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Joint Replacement Arthroscopy Resurfacing Osteotomy Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hospitals Clinics Orthotic & Prosthetic Centers Surgical Centers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Russia UK Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



