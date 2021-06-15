Joint Pain Injections Market | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts to 2028 – Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION, Ferring B.V.

The joint pain injection market is expected to reach US$ 6,996.88 million by 2028 from US$ 3,667.45 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021–2028.

Joint pain injections provide faster relief from severe pain and reduce inflammation of joints. Several types of injections available in the market include corticosteroids injections, hyaluronic acid (HA) injections, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, and placental tissue matrix (PTM) injections. The growth of the joint pain injection market is attributed to the factors such as high prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and increasing number of sports injuries. However, high costs of joint repair therapies hinder the market growth

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Bioventus Inc., Fidia Pharma USA Inc., Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION, Ferring B.V., Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., and OrthogenRx are among the leading companies operating in the joint pain injection market.

Based on drug, the joint pain injection market, by drug, is segmented into hyaluronic acid, corticosteroid, and others. The corticosteroid segment held the largest market share in 2020, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Corticosteroids offer quick pain relief and help treat inflammation, pain, swelling, and redness. Further, surge in number of product approvals and launches is a key factor contributing to the market growth of the corticosteroids segment. For instance, in 2017, FDA approved ZILRETTA, an extended-release corticosteroid for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related knee pain.

High Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders

Musculoskeletal disorders are medical conditions affecting muscles, bones, and joints of neck, shoulders, wrists, back, hips, legs, knees, and feet. These diseases include tendinitis, carpal tunnel syndrome, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), fibromyalgia, and bone fractures. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) factsheet updated in 2018, musculoskeletal conditions are the second-largest contributor to disability worldwide. According to the same, the prevalence and impact of musculoskeletal disorders is expected to rise with the increase in aging population and rise in the prevalence of risk factors of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) worldwide. As per 2016 American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons’ annual meeting data, ~1 in 2 adults is suffering from a musculoskeletal disorder in the US. Further, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), arthritis causes severe pain that affects millions of people in the US every year. Around one in four arthritis patients, i.e., ~15 million of total ~54 million patients, experiences severe arthritis-related joint pain.

Further, osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the most common joint disorders in the US, caused by the breakdown of joint cartilage between bones. It is also known as degenerative joint disease or “wear and tear” arthritis. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 32.5 million adults in the US suffer from osteoarthritis. Similarly, as per the National Health Service (NHS), more than 10 million people in the UK have arthritis or other similar conditions that affect joints. As per the Bupa Health Insurance, osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis prevalent in the UK, it affects around the one-third of people aged 45 or more in the country, i.e., ~8.75 million people. Therefore, such high prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders in different countries is increasing the number of treatment procedures being carried out for the same, thereby driving the joint pain injection market growth.

