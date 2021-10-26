Join the Avengers for this unique immersive experience

By joining the huge Disney catalog, the Marvel franchise had the opportunity to come in many forms, especially more immersive experiences. This has been even more true since this summer with the opening of the Avengers Campus, an area dedicated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and currently only to be discovered at the Disneyland Resort theme park (California, USA). And on the Disney Parks official blog, we learn that we are being offered a new experience with an exceptional cast aboard the last ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

Welcome aboard the Disney Desire

Announced in August 2019, this boat, named Disney Wish, will make its maiden voyage in the summer of 2022. It was originally scheduled to launch in January 2022, but the global pandemic has created some delays. With 1,250 cabins, the ship should have about the same capacity (if not more) as the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, the last two ships of Disney Cruise Line to date.

When the Disney Wish sets sail in June 2022, it will offer three new immersive culinary experiences, among other things, for customers to discover on this new cruise ship.

As the newspaper FLORIDA TODAY reports, this will be the only place in the world where guests can dine in old Hollywood elegance, then sing along with Elsa and Anna from Frozen while enjoying Nordic dishes while enjoying an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission while you enjoy world cuisine inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney Cruise Line’s Vice President of Hotel Operations Ozer Balli said:

Delicious meals together is an important part of family life, and we love to find surprising new ways to create a magical time for our guests as they dine on each of our ships.

For Disney Wish, our three new family restaurants will be a feast for the heart and palate, and all meals will of course be served with the incredible care and attention to detail that families expect from us.

Worlds of Marvel: a new interactive restaurant

Disney calls this dining experience the most ambitious yet. Guests will take on an interactive role in an original food and movie adventure called Avengers: Quantum Encounter.

The mission follows Ant-Man and the Wasp as they begin their first public speaking on behalf of the Avengers. They’re hosting a special showcase of the world’s most powerful superhero technology, like Captain America’s Shield and Iron Man’s ARK Reactor. Guests can see these technologies up close with holographic models, reports, and iconic scenes from the Marvel films projected onto screens.

Each table will have its own Quantum Core, which denotes an advanced (but very unstable) technology for reducing or enlarging objects remotely. Customers are then invited to use their own Quantum Core to help our protagonists. But you need to be on your guard, as Ultron might show up unexpectedly, determined to steal this technology for its own ends.

And to make this experience even more real, four stars from the MCU will be present. Actors Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Anthony Mackie (Captain America) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) filmed part of the interactive show for the unique Worlds of Marvel restaurant.

And if you want to have something to eat in the midst of all this action, take the opportunity to discover some of the real and fictional settings of the MCU, or at least rediscover them through their menu. The dishes are inspired by places like Wakanda in Africa, Sokovia in Eastern Europe or the Avengers base in New York.

Danny Handke, senior creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering, said in a press release announcing the show:

Avengers: Quantum Encounter is the most ambitious dining experience Disney Cruise Line has ever offered. We’re doing something that has never been done in a restaurant before, and we’re developing an exclusive Avengers adventure that immerses our guests in the action through sophisticated technology and innovative storytelling. It’s the perfect addition to the incredible story-telling menu on board Disney Wish.

A good dose of creativity from Disney, which after the post-health crisis slowdown in these activities shows the need to revitalize them and thus offer new innovative and original experiences.