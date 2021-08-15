Johnson: Afghanistan must not become a hotbed of terror | free press

The devastating attacks of September 11, 2001 were planned from Afghan soil. The British Prime Minister is now making it clear: Afghanistan must never again become a hotbed of terror.

London (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned Western states not to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan’s new government without prior consultation.

It is clear that a new government will soon be in Kabul, Johnson said Sunday after a meeting of the national security cabinet in London. But it is “very important that the West works together to make it clear to this new government — be it the Taliban or anyone else — that no one wants Afghanistan to become a hotbed of terrorism again,” Johnson added.

Johnson described the situation in Afghanistan as “very difficult”. The top priority now is to get British citizens and Afghans who have worked with Britain out of the country. “We will get as much out of it as possible in the coming days,” the conservative politician continued.