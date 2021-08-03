Johnny Depp wins first win over Amber Heard

The twists and turns in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard affair regularly hit the headlines, and the fact that Johnny Depp lost to his ex-girlfriend is often mentioned. Today’s news is therefore relatively unique of its kind, as it is a reminder that Depp won a first win against Heard. We’re taking stock of the case that divides them right now and how Johnny Depp reacted.

Appeal from Johnny Depp

Amber Heard said after her very complicated breakup with Johnny Depp that she didn’t want any money from her ex-husband. The actress therefore promised to donate the $ 7 million received in compensation to two different charities, namely the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital and the ACLU (L’American Civil Liberties Union). That promise made headlines and played a large role in the defamation case between the actor and The Sun newspaper. The judge in the case had indeed found a $ 7 million donation pledge incompatible as diamond-eater, the prosecution implied.

However, the Daily Mail revealed a few months ago that Amber Heard paid just $ 100,000 of the $ 3.5 million promised to the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital. Johnny Depp then took steps to compel the ACLU to in turn disclose the amount Amber Heard had paid them. Johnny Depp’s lawyers, like the actor, actually believe Amber Heard is playing a comedy about the $ 7 million transaction that would have gone to the aforementioned charities.

The actor wins the case

We just learned that Johnny Depp won his case by demanding that the ACLU disclose the true amount of Amber Heard’s donation. Johnny Depp actually got a court ruling from a New York judge asking the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to disclose how much Johnny Depp’s ex-wife actually paid the organization.

If Johnny Depp and his lawyers can prove she didn’t actually donate that money, it would back up the actor’s claims about Heard’s character and it could hurt Depp’s chances of winning. The New York judge therefore made the following decision: The ACLU must produce documents as soon as possible that prove the exact amount that Heard actually paid the organization. “Mr. Depp is very pleased with the court’s decision,” said Johnny Depp’s attorney. It remains to be seen what the amount that the ACLU will publish will be. And if the subject interests you, we suggest you find out the truth about the case of threats against Johnny Depp’s son.