Johnny Depp says he’s being boycotted by the Hollywood industry

The 58-year-old actor spoke about the impact his recent lawsuit had on his career.

The 58-year-old actor has a new film that opens in Portugal in October.

At a time when his latest film, Minamata, has not yet been shot in the US, Johnny Depp says he is being boycotted by the Hollywood industry. In an interview with the Sunday Times, the 58-year-old actor spoke about the impact his latest lawsuit has had on his career.

Johnny Depp lost in court on accusing The Sun of defamation for publishing an article claiming he beat his wife, now ex-wife Amber Heard. In the course of this difficult process, the MGM studios put the US premiere of “Minamata” on hold.

Last year, Johnny Depp was also pushed out of the next installment in the Fantastic Monsters and Where to Find Them saga. “My Hollywood boycott? A man, an actor in an uncomfortable and confusing situation in the last few years? ”The actor also said that he“ moves ”to where he needs to be to“ sort things out ”.

Directed by Andrew Levitas, “Minamata” will open on October 7, 2021 in Portugal. Johnny Depp plays the American photojournalist W. Eugene Smith, who travels back to Japan to document the devastating effects of mercury poisoning on coastal communities.

