Johnny Depp is back in cinema, but far from Hollywood

Johnny Depp is back in cinemas (but far from Hollywood)

The actor lost several roles after being accused of domestic violence. Back to work but in a French film.

King Louis XV: This role brings Johnny Depp back to the cinema. After losing several roles in Hollywood after his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic abuse, the actor is returning to work. This is a French project by director Maïwenn.

It doesn’t have a title yet, but it will be a historical drama about the life of the King of France. Maïwenn will also be an actress in the film as she will play the role of Jeanne du Barry, mistress of Louis XV.

After Minamata, Johnny Depp never had film roles again. He lost some of the projects he had been working on in recent years, such as Jack Sparrow in Pirate of the Caribbean or Grindelwald in the saga which is a Harry Potter spin-off, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them are”.

According to the New York Post, filming is slated to begin this summer in France and will take in some historical locations that make sense for the project, such as the Palace of Versailles in the case.

Maïwenn won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011 with Polissia.