Johnny Depp hoped to wash his honor, justice decided otherwise

New episode in the affair between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Indeed, The Sun presented the actor as an “abusive husband” and he had brought the British tabloid to justice. Whoever played Jack Sparrow on screen was hoping to wash off their honor. Unfortunately the judiciary decided differently.

Depp loses libel suit against The Sun.

In fact, it’s now official: Johnny Depp lost his libel case against News Group Newspapers, the editor of the famous newspaper The Sun. After calling him a “violent husband,” the actor hoped the process would restore the truth. The judiciary gave its verdict: What the newspaper published is “essentially true”.

Although the actor’s attorney did everything possible to defend his client during the trial that took place in the London High Court last July, he stated that Johnny Depp had faced “scandalous and false accusations” and did so to revelations about the ex-couple’s personal life, it did not allow the judges to launder the honor of Tim Burton’s favorite actor.

However, his former wife Vanessa Paradis had described him as “a kind, caring, generous, and nonviolent father”. But we have to believe that the revelations made during this process were right for the actor’s reputation. The latter had also admitted his addiction to drugs and alcohol, but always refused to admit to having hit a woman.

The lawyer for the British daily had argued that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was “exposed to irrational mood swings” when under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Unfortunately for Depp, the outcome of this defamation suit, which ends in defeat, risks his career being compromised as a result of his allegations. However, when he left the court, he could count on the support of many fans who applauded him. Note, however, that Amber Heard could also suffer from the process, as many fans had mobilized to demand his withdrawal from the Aquaman 2 cast.