Johnny Depp files a new complaint accusing Amber Heard of a huge fraud

If you’ve followed all the twists and turns of the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp affair since 2016, you certainly won’t be surprised to learn that one new element is yet to be revealed and the last one isn’t. If it’s actually true in the coming weeks, things could change completely for Johnny Depp (but also and especially for Amber Heard).

Bernstein heard promises

Amber Heard said she didn’t want her ex-husband’s money after her explosive breakup with Johnny Depp and pledged to donate the $ 7 million she received in compensation to two different charities. The two institutions that were supposed to receive a donation from him at the time were the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital (the children’s hospital in Los Angeles) and the ACLU (American Union for Civil Liberties).

This promise made headlines and many people around the world applauded the gesture. Today, however, anything could be called into question that could seriously damage Amber Heard’s reputation and get her into trouble.

Johnny Depp complains again

Johnny Depp’s attorneys believe Amber Heard is playing a comedy about the $ 7 million transaction allegedly made to the aforementioned charities. As a result, they tried to investigate whether or not this payment was made. However, the American Union for Civil Liberties (ACLU) refused to tell them whether and to what extent a transaction was actually carried out by Amber Heard. As a result, Johnny Depp filed a complaint with the New York Supreme Court to compel the ACLU to disclose the amount raised.

Contrary to what it might appear, these dates are essential for Johnny Depp, as Amber Heard’s donation pledge played a major role, for example, in the defamation case between the actor and The Sun newspaper. The judge in the case actually held that a $ 7 million donation pledge was incompatible with a diamond eater, as prosecutors suggested.

The DailyMail also revealed last January that Amber Heard had paid just $ 100,000 of the $ 3.5 million promised to the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital at the time. These exposed data undoubtedly motivated Johnny Depp to have himself examined so that this donation promise does not work against him in the future. With this new complaint, a compulsory motion could force the ACLU to collaborate and end what Johnny Depp’s lawyers define as a “scandalous disability.”

So far, there is no evidence that Amber Heard failed to pay the pledged $ 3.5 million to the ACLU. However, if confirmed in the future, it could dramatically darken the picture for Amber Heard and cause the judges to hesitate the related process. For now, let’s not forget that she is still considered innocent in this new case and that we will have to wait for the New York Supreme Court ruling to find out more on the matter.